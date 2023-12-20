LeBron James, Draymond Green and many others are HYPED over Ja Morant's game-winner.

The whole NBA world is in awe of what Ja Morant just did in his return to the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, his NBA peers like LeBron James and Draymond Green couldn't hold back their delight to see him thrive once again.

Morant returned on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans after serving his 25-game suspension. It has been 235 days as well since the superstar guard played in an official NBA game, and he certainly didn't disappoint in his comeback.

Not only did Morant erupt for 34 points following a rusty first half that saw him score just seven. He also drained the game-winner against the Pelicans to give the Grizzlies the 113-111 victory. Memphis trailed by as much as 24 points in the first half, but that didn't matter with Ja fueling their second-half charge.

A come-from-behind win and a game-winner in his first game back after all the criticisms and troubles he had to endure? Sure enough, it doesn't get any better than that when talking about comebacks.

JA MORANT FOR THE WIN 🚨 GRIZZLIES DEFEAT THE PELICANS IN A THRILLER!pic.twitter.com/QIXYqG5UxD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

LeBron James, NBA stars hyped up for Ja Morant

As mentioned, Ja Morant's NBA peers immediately heaped praise on the Grizzlies star for his performance. Everyone was hyped by his performance, including LeBron James who kept his reaction short and sweet.

1️⃣2️⃣!!!! That’s All 😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 20, 2023

Draymond Green was simply amazed by Morant's toughness, while Tyrese Maxey highlighted how much the basketball world needs the Grizzlies youngster to be at his best.

Tough Ja!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 20, 2023

Ja being back is good for hoops! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) December 20, 2023

Here are more reactions to Morant's game-winner from around the NBA:

12 — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 20, 2023

Call 12📞 ! — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) December 20, 2023

It's definitely great to see Morant return with a bang. They may still have a long way to go before being playoff contenders again, but it's safe to say Grizzlies basketball is back.