Getting through the NBA's 82-game slog requires a solid roster, luck, and a bit of rotational savvy. The Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) are getting funky but still find themselves in a battle for second place in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh), and Santi Aldama (ankle) are questionable for a battle against the Houston Rockets (24-12). However, even when the stars are fully health, Jay Huff has made a convincing case for more minutes over the last half of the season.

Three other franchises said no thanks but now Huff is a top-15 NBA big man in the current era going by per-36 minute stats. A breakdown of all centers with a minimum of 25 games played and at least one three-pointer attempted shows clearly that the Grizzlies got a steal off of the free-agent scrap heap.

The 27-year-old is 13th in points (21.3), tied with Julius Randle just ahead of Domantas Sabonis (20.6), Myles Turner (17.4), Bam Adebayo (17), and Naz Reid (18.4). Huff's teammate Santi Aldama (18.2) is sandwiched in the middle with almost everyone looking up at Jaren Jackson Jr. (28.1) in second. NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (30.6) tops that scoring chart.

Huff is 10th in field goal percentage (52.5%) and fifth in three-point percentage (42.7%), providing a floor spacing, fastbreak trailing threat that opponents forget about all too often. He is second overall in three-point volume (9.3 3PA), right behind Victor Wembanyama. The Grizzlies could use more of that motion in the new-look offense.

Rim protection seems fine as well, clocking in at 2.6 swats per 36 minutes (2nd). The problems arise when looking at assists (32nd), steals (33rd), fouls (8th), and most importantly according to Jenkins, rebounding. No seven-footer should be losing out on rebounding stats to shooting guards but it happens in bit too much. The Grizzlies need the undrafted dreamer to play at a higher standard.

Huff is second to last when it sorting through stretch big steal rates and third to last in assists. Fouling keeps the big man off the floor in certain moments, limiting when Huff can be deployed. Being dead last in offensive rebounding and second to last in total rebounding is a glaring issue that cannot be ignored by the coaching staff. The Grizzlies are more focused on Zach Edey‘s development after all.

Still, Jenkins shared plans to play Huff with Jaren Jackson Jr. more after a big home win over the Dallas Mavericks (119-104). However, with the Grizzlies fully healthy finding minutes will be a challenge. Jenkins sees that as a good problem to have considering this season's rash of injuries.

“It’s great when we’ve got to the depth,” Jenkins said. “We're excited to get (Santi Aldama) back here pretty soon with a lot of big combinations that we can roll out. We’ve been talking about (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and (Jay Huff) because we’ve seen Jay and Santi together have some success.”

“Whether it is in the half court or it is trailing in transition, (Huff) just puts the defense in a different spot,” continued Jenkins after the win. “Having his shooting ability and his defensive presence, we are always telling him to be even more active in blocking shots. Come up with the rebounds. (Playing Huff with Jackson Jr.) is something from a combo standpoint we've been thinking about. It was good to see us roll out and have some success with it.”

That is exactly the kind of X-factor the Grizzlies will need next to Jaren Jackson Jr. going into an NBA Playoffs series. Jay Huff just needs more regular season minutes to prove it.