With the return of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, veteran Marcus Smart talks about being a mentor to the young player.

As Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant came back from his 25-game suspension and delivered an excellent performance against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night, there's no doubt that he has immense confidence. What's also important for him is to have a support system after being suspended twice for flashing a gun on camera and it seems he does on and off the court in point guard Marcus Smart.

Smart spoke to AndScape and said he wants to be a mentor to Morant not because both are point guards for Memphis, but he wants to give advice about life. Smart has been dealing with a left foot sprain as he seems to be close to returning as he is in his first season with the Grizzlies after being traded from the Boston Celtics.

“We have sat down and talked. And it really had nothing to do about basketball, it was about life,” Smart said.. “Just understanding how blessed we are to be in this spot, to be able to feed our families and do it at the highest level and live out our dreams. And, excuse my French, never take this s— for granted, because it can be gone in any second.”

Smart talks about what Morant is going through

Morant's first suspension was for eight games during last season on March 4 where he was showing off a gun at a nightclub. After having a meeting with Adam Silver, he had said to seen the error in his ways according to NBC Sports. However, after the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs, he was seen with a gun on a live-stream which prompted the 25-game absence.

Smart said that it can be eye-opening to have one's career gone in a flash. The former Celtic stressed to AndScape that he got a “taste” of what that could be like.

“He has had to deal with that. He has had a little bit of taste of it could be gone and understands to try not to let that happen again,” Smart said. “It’s good to hear from him about how he feels about everything in his life and to see him still have a smile on his face.”

Morant scored 34 points, recorded eight assists, collected six rebounds, and got the game-winner in his excellent return and looks to give what was a struggling Memphis team some juice. They're currently 7-19 and face the Indiana Pacers Thursday night.