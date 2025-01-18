The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference this year, in part thanks to the next man up mentality. Even while struggling with injuries to some of their key players throughout the season, the Grizzlies have still climbed up into third place in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies were put to the test in that department once again open Friday night as they were forced to play against the San Antonio Spurs without star point guard Ja Morant, who missed the game with a foot injury. With this absence, Morant will no longer be eligible for postseason awards because it is now mathematically impossible for him to hit the 65-game threshold.

During the game, another injury hampered the Grizzlies in the front court. Rookie center Zach Edey went down with an injury to his nose after contesting a layup by Julian Champagnie. Champagnie inadvertently clocked Edey in the face with an elbow while going up, knocking the former Purdue star out of the game.

Edey was treated for the injury on the bench but did not return to the game. He played just seven minutes on the night and scored four points while collecting four rebounds.

Despite playing the game without two starters in Morant and Edey, who didn't play after the first quarter, the Grizzlies had no problem emphatically picking up a road win in San Antonio. Memphis jumped all over the Spurs in the third quarter to help run away with a 140-112 win and give them their second road win against the Spurs in just three days.

This win gets the Grizzlies up to 27-15 this season, putting them just one hame behind the Houston Rockets for second in the Western Conference. Thankfully for them, it doesn't appear that Edey's injury isn't super serious and neither is Morant's, so the two of them should be back on the court soon to help the Grizzlies keep winning. Regardless, it is impressive how the Grizzlies continue to win no matter who is available and who is out of the lineup due to injury.