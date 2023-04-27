A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Paul Pierce has had his fair share of battles with LeBron James through the years. In fact, the Boston Celtics icon claims to be LeBron’s “biggest rival.” In this respect, it appears that Pierce wants to have a word with Memphis Grizzlies stud Dillon Brooks amid the latter’s current beef with the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Pierce did not specifically name Brooks in a recent tweet, but it seems that he’s given an open invitation to anyone and everyone who wants to have a go at the Los Angeles Lakers superstar:

“Talk to me if u wanna go at Lebron if u need advice I’m his biggest rival bro,” Pierce wrote in his tweet.

It appears that Paul Pierce firmly believes that he knows how to get inside LeBron James’ head. Not only that, but the former NBA champ also wants to impart his unbridled wisdom to anyone who’s willing to listen. Dillon Brooks could probably use all the help he can get right now after struggling to hold back LeBron throughout this series, despite of all the smack he’s been talking toward the Lakers superstar.

Game 5 in Memphis on Wednesday is a big one. Brooks and the Grizzlies must win in order to avoid elimination. With the Lakers up 3-1, one more win for them will secure their spot in the second round against the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Sacramento Kings series. Memphis will obviously want to keep James at bay, and Dillon Brooks will play a key role in the same.