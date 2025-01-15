ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Spurs Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

San Antonio Spurs: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel SportsNetwork Southwest

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. They are first in the league in points per game, second in field goals made per game, fifth in field goal percentage, first in free throws attempted per game, and third in assists. The Grizzlies move fast, and they find the open man often. Memphis will hit their shots and put up 120 points or more with ease if they are left open too much. If the Grizzlies just score at their season average, there is a great chance for them to win on the road.

The Spurs have not been good lately. They have lost three of their last four games, and their scoring has taken a hit. In their three losses, San Antonio put up just 108.7 points per game. That makes it very hard to win, but even tougher when playing the Grizzlies. In fact, when the Spurs score under 110 points this season, they are 4-11. Memphis is not the best defensive team, but if the Spurs keep scoring like that, it will be very easy for the Grizzlies to win this game.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

Memphis, as mentioned, does not play great defense. A lot of their focus is on scoring, so their defense takes a little bit of a hit. The Grizzlies allow the ninth-most points per game, and they do get themselves in a lot of foul trouble. Memphis will also let teams have multiple looks at the basket as they allow the seventh-most offensive rebounds per game. Especially with Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are going to be able to get offensive rebounds, and have more than a few good looks at the hoop. If they can put up some points Wednesday night, the Spurs will be able to keep up with the Grizzlies.

In their last 10 games, the Grizzlies are just 5-5. In those 10 games, Memphis has been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They are allowing 121.9 points per game, and opponents are shooting 47.7 percent against them. When the Grizzlies allow at least 115 points this season, they are 8-13. That is 13 of their 15 losses this season. With the way the Grizzlies are defending right now, the Spurs should not have any problem getting to 115 points Wednesday night. If San Antonio can score, they will have an opportunity to win.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, but it is because of how much the Grizzlies have struggled on defense. However, the spread is low, and the Grizzlies are a better team than the Spurs. With the spread being just 3.5 points, I am going to take the Grizzlies to cover on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -3.5 (-110)