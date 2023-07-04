Guadeloupe and Guatemala lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Guadeloupe-Guatemala prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Guadeloupe is currently the section toppers for Group D of this Gold Cup campaign. The Gwada Boys have scored six goals and posted a +3 goal-differential, and they are hoping to get their fifth-straight unbeaten game.

Guatemala is also on a two-game unbeaten stretch, getting a good record and not yet conceding a goal in this tournament. The Chapines are hoping to get the better of the Guadelopeans in their second face-off.

Here are the Guadeloupe-Guatemala soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Guadeloupe-Guatemala Odds

Guadeloupe: +200

Guatemala: +130

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: -108

Under 2.5 Goals: -130

How to Watch Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala

TV: Fox Sports 2, UniMás, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Bet365, YouTube, Concacaf Official App, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App

Time: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Why Guadeloupe Can Beat Guatemala

Both Guadeloupe and Guatemala have accumulated four points from two games in Group B, but Guadeloupe currently sits in first place due to a superior goal difference. Regardless, this will be the Gwada Boys' third entry to the Gold Cup playoffs in their five participations.

Guadeloupe began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against hosts Canada, benefitting from a 93rd-minute own goal by Jacen Russell-Rowe. In their next match, Jocelyn Angloma's team dominated Cuba, securing a convincing 4-1 victory. Matthias Phaeton scored twice, with Ange Freddy Plumain adding a goal before halftime. Anthony Baron netted the fourth goal early in the second half, while Arichel Hernandez converted a penalty for Cuba's consolation.

Despite having to go through qualifiers to qualify for the Gold Cup, Guadeloupe has surprised everyone with their performances. They currently lead the group with four points. A draw in their final match would be sufficient to advance to the next stage for the first time since 2009.

Guadeloupe has only mey once with Guatemala, which was in the 2021 CFU-UNCAF playoffs. The game was a 1-1 result in full-time before Guadeloupe won 10-9 in a penalty shootout. Guadeloupe is undefeated in their last four games, winning three, but they have lost their most recent two matches.

Guadeloupe possesses a potent attacking force, having scored six goals in their two Gold Cup matches. They will be particularly motivated following their emphatic victory and may start the game with great intensity.

In terms of squad updates, Jordan Tell was substituted just 25 minutes into the win over Cuba, with Ange-Freddy Plumain coming on and subsequently scoring. Apart from that change, Jocelyn Angloma's starting lineup has remained quite stable.

The likes of Matthias Phaëton, Dimitri Ramothe, Thierry Ambrose, Steve Solvet, and Geoffray Durbant are expected to spearhead the attacking prowess of the Guadeloupeans.

Why Guatemala Can Beat Guadeloupe

In the latest FIFA men's rankings, Guatemala holds the 116th position. The country is ranked higher than Mozambique, Cyprus, Gambia, and Sierra Leone. Within the CONCACAF zone, Guatemala is just one spot away from the top 10, following Honduras, Curacao, and Haiti. Los Hombres de Maíz are hoping to make it back to the quarter-finals, the first time for the nation since 2011.

Guatemala began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Cuba, with Darwin Lom scoring the lone goal in the 48th minute. They then played a goalless draw against Canada in their next match. In their match against the Canadians, the Guatemalans managed to deliver a 44% ball posession, 11 total shots, two shots on target, and six corner kicks. Both nations combined for 20 total shots, 11 dribbles, and nine corner kicks but they can only score blanks in the match. 23 fouls and six yellow cards were recorded in the game, with Carlos Mejia as the recipient for La Furia Azul.

Although Guatemala is tied on points with Guadeloupe going into the final round of group stage matches, they trail in goal difference. Therefore, a draw would not be sufficient for Guatemala to advance if Canada defeats Cuba. To secure a spot in the next stage, Guatemala must either win their final group match or hope that Cuba manages to hold off Canada and avoid a loss.

Guatemala has only won two of their last six games. In their Gold Cup matches so far, they have managed to keep clean sheets in both encounters, making them the only team yet to concede a goal.

However, this match against Guadeloupe presents Guatemala with their toughest challenge yet, and they may struggle against their strong opponents.

Star striker Rubio Rubín sustained an injury in the opening match, so Darwin Lom, who came off the bench to score the winning goal against Cuba, will continue leading the attack. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing made his senior international debut in the first match, providing the assist for Lom's winner after switching his allegiance from England just in time for the tournament.

Final Guadeloupe-Guatemala Prediction & Pick

Both squads are hoping to finish the group games in their favor. As much as Guatemala would want to pull the upset here, Guadeloupe has shown resilience and prolific goalscoring. Lots of shots and goals will be expected, but Guadeloupe will likely become the group toppers.

Final Guadeloupe-Guatemala Prediction & Pick: Guadeloupe (+200), Over 2.5 goals (-108)