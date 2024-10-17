The Cleveland Guardians are heading back home down 2-0 in their ALCS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. But Jose Ramirez isn't ready to back down yet.

He and his teammates will be back inside Progressive Field on Thursday for Game 3. Despite any deficit they might be facing, Ramirez knows the Guardians have what it takes to make a comeback, via the MLB Network.

“Really excited to be back, getting all their energy. They get really loud so excited to be back home,” Ramirez said. “We're ready to turn the tide. I'm positive the guys are going to be able to get it going today and we're excited.”

To get back into the series, the Guardians will have to find a spark on offense. They didn't score more than three runs in their previous two ALCS games. To get back on track, Ramirez said the Guardians must play their style of game. That involves grinding out a full nine innings, getting good at-bats and making things happen.

Jose Ramirez has yet to make a true impact in the ALCS. He is hitting just .125 with a home run and RBI. It comes after he hit .188 with a home run and three RBI against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS.

However, Ramirez was a true star during the regular season. He was named to his fourth-straight All-Star Game after hitting .279 with 39 home runs, 118 RBI and 41 stolen bases. The Guardians need that version of Ramirez to return to stage a full fledged comeback.

But the third baseman is confident in Cleveland's ability overall to shake off the cobwebs. Their two-game stint in New York didn't go as planned. But the ALCS is seven games for a reason. They may be at a deficit, but the Guardians' goose is not yet cooked.

Still, talk is talk. Ramirez and company must prove they're here to stay, as a loss in Game 3 would be devastating.