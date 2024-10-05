The Cleveland Guardians released their ALDS roster on Saturday morning ahead of Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers. In a shocking decision, one of their top starting pitchers was left off of the roster.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt did not include Ben Lively on his ALDS roster. Lively has been one of the most consistent starters for the Guardians this season. After signing with Cleveland this past offseason, Lively went 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts. Lively was crucial in helping stabilize a Guardians rotation that saw Shane Bieber get injured after just two starts, Gavin Williams miss the first three months of the season and Cade Smith and Triston McKenzie both spend time in the minor leagues.

Because the ALDS is a five-game series, it makes sense that Vogt would try and maximize his bullpen and other depth areas instead of starting pitching. However, it is shocking that Lively is the player he decided to leave out. Many expected Lively to be in line to start either Game 2, Game 3 or a potential Game 4 following Tanner Bibee's Game 1 start.

What is Stephen Vogt's plan for the starting rotation in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers without Ben Lively?

Following Bibee's Game 1 start, the Guardians pitching plan for the rest of the ALDS is taking shape now that Lively has been left off of the roster.

Matthew Boyd, who the Guardians signed in the middle of this season after he recovered from Tommy John surgery, has been very effective and will likely get the Game 2 start. In eight starts for the Guardians this season, Boyd has a 2.72 ERA.

Alex Cobb, who the Guardians made a deal with the San Francisco Giants for at the trade deadline, could be an option for Game 3. Cobb ended the season on the injured list while dealing with a finger injury, but recently threw a simulated game and appears to be trending in the right direction. Cobb was included on the roster, and would make sense for a Game 3 start.

For a potential Game 4, the only other starting pitcher that Vogt included on the ALDS roster is Gavin Williams. By default, Williams, who had a 3-10 record with a 4.86 ERA would likely get the ball. However, a bullpen game could also be in play given how well the Guardians relievers have pitched all season.

Leaving Lively off of the roster is a gamble. If the Guardians are able to take care of business in three or four games, it could end up working out. However, if this series gets stretched out to five games, a starter has to get pulled early or there is an especially long extra innings situation, then the Guardians may end up really missing Lively's production.