The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox took over the internet on Saturday night, when an epic brawl broke out at second base between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, and Guardians manager Terry Francona had a hilarious reaction to the fight.

Tensions have been high between the squads, and rose significantly in Friday's contest where a similar tag at second base by Anderson led to Francona getting ejected while arguing with the umpire

After a rough tag by Anderson, everything boiled over into an all-out boxing match that saw Ramirez knock the White Sox shortstop down with a right hook to the chin. Terry Francona made sure that the reporters got it right when asking about it, after it was mistakenly called a left hook, per Danny Vietti of CBS Sports.

“You know it's not funny, but when I came in and was listening to it, it's hard not to chuckle. Again it's not funny… but boys will be boys,” Francona said while trying to hold back a smile at the post game press conference.

Reporter: "What'd you think of José's left hook?" Terry Francona correcting him: "Right hook." Reporter: "Right hook, right." pic.twitter.com/ElOJJ5BiYD — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 6, 2023

The two rivals are familiar foes in the AL Central, arguably the worst division in baseball right now. Every team is below .500 except for the first place Minnesota Twins, who hold a slim margin over the Guardians.

Francona and his team will be in a heated battle with the Twins down the stretch, as they sit 3.5 games back and likely do not have a chance at the wildcard. Ramirez is a big part of the squad, slashing .289 and adding in 65 RBI's for the Guardians, and they will hope this incident lights a fire under the team.