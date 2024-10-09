ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers look to close out the ALDS as they face the Cleveland Guardians. It's time to continue our ALDS odds series with a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Tigers Game 4 Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Undecided

Tanner Bibee (12-8) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Bibee went 4.2 innings giving up four hits and one walk in game one of the series. He would take the no-decision as the Guardians beat the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Bibee was 7-4 on the road in 15 starts this year. He has a 2.76 ERA and a .217 opponent batting average.

Here are the Guardians-Tigers ALDS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALDS Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -112

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers Game 4

Time: 6:08 PM ET/ 3:08 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

In the regular season, the Guardians are 14th in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Jose Ramirez has led the way this year. He is hitting .279 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 39 home runs, 41 stolen bases, 118 RBIs, and 114 runs scored. Further, Josh Naylor has been solid as well. He is hitting .243 with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 31 home runs, 108 RBIS, and 84 runs scored. Rounding out the best bats this year was Steven Kwan. Kwan is hitting .292 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 82 runs scored.

Lane Thomas has led the way in the playoffs so far in terms of driving in runs. He is hitting just .182 in the playoffs but has a home run, three RBIs, and a run scored. Meanwhile, David Fry has two RBIs as well. He is hitting just .200 in the playoffs but has a .273 on-base percentage. Fry has also scored a run. Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez have the other RBIs in the postseason for the Guardians. Naylor is hitting .273 with the RBI and a run scored. Ramirez is hitting just .111 but has an RBI and a run scored. The most consistent bat has been Steven Kwan, who is hitting .455 with two runs scored in the playoffs.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers were 19th in the majors in runs scored in the regular season while sitting 24th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Green has led the way this year. He hit .262 in the regular season with a .348 on-base percentage. Green has 24 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 82 runs scored. Also entering the playoffs off a stellar year is Colt Keith. Keith has hit .260 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 61 RBIs and 54 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats this year is Matt Vierling. Vierling is hitting .257 this year with a .312 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 80 runs scored this year.

Andy Ibanez has led the way in the playoffs for the Tigers. He is hitting .286 with two doubles and three RBIs so far. Further, Kerry Carpenter is hitting well. He is hitting .231 with a .286 on-base percentage. Carpenter has a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Jake Rogers is also playing well. In the playoffs, he is hitting .333 with a .444 on-base percentage. He has an RBI and three runs scored. Finally, Parker Meadows is hitting .250 in the playoffs. Meadows has a home run, an RBI, and three runs scored in the playoffs.

Current Tigers have 93 career at-bats against Tanner Bibee, hitting .301 against him. Zach McKinstry has the most experience. He is 5-15 with two doubles and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Colt Keith is 4-10 with three RBIs. Further, Matt Vierling is 3-11 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Guardians will send out Tanner Bibee to attempt to extend this series. He was great in game one of the series, not allowing a run and striking out six. Further, in his final five starts of the season, Bibee gave up just nine runs in 30.2 innings of work, good for a 2.64 ERA. The Tigers have not announced a starter, and will most likely have an opener with a bulk reliever. The “pitching chaos” method has worked well for the Tigers so far in the playoffs. Still, it backfired in game one as Tyler Holton gave up four runs in the first inning. Holton rebounded to get the save in game three, but with Tanner Bibe pitching well it will be tough to score for the Tigers. The odds in this ALDS series favored the Guardians over the Tigers to start the series, and they will extend this series to game five in this one.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML