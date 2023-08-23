After a lengthy and tumultuous divorce process that spanned eight years, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have finally reached a settlement. The former couple, who split in 2015 after two years of marriage, had one unresolved matter in their divorce – custody and child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo, People reports.

While they had a prenuptial agreement in place, negotiations continued for years. In December 2016, a judge officially declared Berry and Martinez as legally single, but the custody and support discussions persisted.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the ex-couple has now settled on the terms of their custody and child support arrangement. They will share joint legal custody of Maceo, with Halle Berry agreeing to pay Olivier Martinez $8,000 per month in child support. Additionally, she will provide him with “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000” as additional support.

Berry has also committed to covering the costs of Maceo's private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies, and extracurricular activities. She will reimburse Martinez for these expenses from the 2023/2024 school year onwards.

The documents outline that Maceo will attend individual and family counseling, with both Halle and her daughter, Nahla (from her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry), permitted to participate in family sessions. However, Halle's current boyfriend, Van Hunt, will not be involved in these sessions.

The custody agreement stipulates that Halle Berry will have custody of Maceo from Monday to Wednesday, while Olivier Martinez will have him from Wednesday to Friday. The custody schedule may have variations due to school closures, and they will alternate custody of Maceo on weekends.