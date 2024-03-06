John Williams is synonymous with his scores for Jaws, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones. Similarly, Harrison Ford is synonymous with the latter two franchises.
In Variety's recent cover story on Williams, Ford discussed how the composer's music follows him everywhere.
“As I often remind John, his music follows me everywhere I go — literally,” Ford revealed. “When I had my last colonoscopy, they were playing it on the operating room speakers.”
Even if you're not a fan of Star Wars or Indiana Jones, you likely know the “Raider's March.” Clearly, Ford's doctors were in that camp.
Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones
Beginning in 1981, Ford has played Indiana Jones. He starred in the role for over four decades, starring in five feature films in the main saga. Ford even appeared in an episode of the prequel Tv series, Young Indiana Jones.
John Williams has similarly been there for Ford's entire Indiana Jones journey. He has scored all five films in the franchise. Even as he gets later into his career, Williams returns to his signature projects and collaborators like Star Wars and Steven Spielberg. Some of his other iconic scores include Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Superman, and the Harry Potter and Harry Potter franchises.
Harrison Ford is known for his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. However, he has also been nominated for an Oscar (for his performance in Witness) and is known for his roles in the Blade Runner series, Air Force One, The Fugitive, and The Call of the Wild.
While mostly a big screen attraction, Ford has also starred in TV series including 1923, a Yellowstone spin-off, and Shrinking for Apple TV+.