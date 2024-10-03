ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Hawaii-San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Hawaii San Diego State.

The San Diego State Aztecs have some soul searching to do. They were 1-2 through their first three games of the season. They lost twice by 21 points, first to Oregon State in a home-field shutout, then at Cal on a night when their offense managed only 10 points. They had Week 4 (September 21) off and got a chance to practice more and work on a lot of different points of emphasis. First-year head coach Sean Lewis had a chance to go back to the drawing board and show his team, particularly his offense, where it had been falling short and needed to improve. This was a chance for San Diego State to hit the reset button on its season and achieve a fresh start.

For the first 27 minutes of SDSU's Week 5 game at Central Michigan, it seemed that the week off and the reemphasis on fundamentals was paying off. The Aztec offense sprang to life in the first half of its game against Central Michigan, scoring three touchdowns in 27 minutes for a 21-10 lead. The Aztecs had reason to think they were improving and that they could grab a road win to build belief for the remainder of their season.

The San Diego State defense was hardly perfect against CMU, but it was solid. After the Aztecs built that 11-point lead late in the first half, SDSU's defense allowed only one touchdown the rest of the way. Central Michigan cobbled together that touchdown plus two field goals. Central Michigan ended the day with a modest 22 points. On most days, a college football team should win when it allows just 22 points, particularly on the road.

This was not one of those days.

San Diego State's offense — so good in the first 27 minutes — did not score a single point in the last 33 minutes of this game. Just one field goal or one touchdown would have been enough to salt away a victory, but the Aztecs were completely blanked. Their first-half progress melted into a second half of misery. CMU kicked its final and winning field goal with five seconds left. Chippewas 22, Aztecs 21. San Diego State has to pick itself off the mat and mentally regroup for this next game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Here are the Hawaii-San Diego State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Hawaii-San Diego State Odds

Hawaii: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

San Diego State: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Hawaii vs San Diego State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego State Aztecs just don't have a good team. At 1-3, they don't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Their offense is inconsistent and can't play more than one half of football in any game. SDSU is good for brief, fleeting periods of time, not for the majority of a game. That should catch up with the Aztecs and enable Hawaii to win.

Keep this in mind: Hawaii beat Northern Iowa by 29 points. Nebraska beat Northern Iowa by 31. If Hawaii can post results similar to Nebraska, it might be stronger than many people think.

Why San Diego State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aztecs suffered a gut punch against Central Michigan, but they did show that their offense is capable of scoring multiple touchdowns in a half. SDSU just needs to find a way to play a 60-minute game instead of a 30-minute game. The potential is there. Playing Hawaii at home gives SDSU a chance to play an opponent which is not that good, and which is dealing with long-distance travel. SDSU will be motivated to bounce back from the Central Michigan disaster.

Final Hawaii-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

San Diego State and Hawaii are not good teams. You shouldn't bet on games such as this one.

Final Hawaii-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -2.5