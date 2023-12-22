It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The injury-riddled squads are getting some big names back as the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat look to get their seasons going on Friday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Heat prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Hawks are getting unbelievable performances from Trae Young, as he has five straight 30-point performances. Everyone knows how good the Hawks look when Trae gets hot, and fans hope he can sustain it for a long time. The Hawks have won three of their last four games but have a long way to go, with just a 12-15 record. Their against-the-spread record has been even more abysmal, covering just seven times out of 27 games. Despite their record, they are still in a play-in spot, 0.5 games above the Chicago Bulls for 10th place. Young is running away with the team lead in scoring, averaging 28.2 points per game. Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic are doing their best to support Young, averaging 20.0 and 17.6 points respectively. The Hawks are rounding back into form after losing six of its first seven games in December.

The Heat looks like a different team now that Tyler Herro is back in the lineup. He had 28 points in his second game back after 18. Herro had 25 points in his first game back but found a way to improve on it against the Magic on Wednesday night. The Heat's 115-106 win over the Magic was their fourth win in six games. They may need to continue their winning ways without Jimmy Butler, who sat with a calf strain and is already ruled out for this game. Bam Adebayo also returned on Monday after missing seven games with a hip injury. Herro and Adebayo will be relied upon to carry the load after Butler did it for them while they sat.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +1.5 (-110) ML (+102)

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-110) ML (-120)

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have trouble losing when Trae Young gets the hot hand going. He had 30 points and 14 assists in the team's win over the Houston Rockets last game. The Hawks offense is the backbone of the team, as we saw on Tuesday night when they trailed by two going into the fourth quarter but exploded with a 29-9 run in the first six minutes to take control of the game. Their keys to victory are efficient three-point shooting and controlling the rebound game. The absence of Jimmy Butler on Friday night will help their three-point efficiency, but they will struggle against Bam Adebayo down low.

The Hawks are third in the league in scoring offense, averaging 123.1 points per game. They are 13th in the league in rebounding and 17th in assists.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

It's Tyler Herro's turn to lead the Heat on a run, and he is showing he may be up to the task through the first two games back. The Heat sit 5.5 games back of the first seed in the Eastern Conference due to the absence of Adebayo and Herro for an extended period. Herro leads the teams with 23.6 points per game, with Adebayo and Butler rounding out the three-headed monster, averaging 22.0 and 21.5 points, respectively. While the loss of Butler is significant, the Heat have a better offense now with Herro and Adebayo in than they did a week ago with just Butler. The Heat's offense ranks 20th in the league, but they should climb up if Herro and Adebayo stay healthy.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick

There could be a lot of three-pointers falling on Friday night. The Heat are 11th in the league, hitting 12.9 threes per game. They also rank first in the league in three-point efficiency, shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. The Hawks are sixth in the NBA with 14.4 threes per game and are eighth in three-point percentage with a 38% mark. Herro and Adebayo could have a field day with the 28th-ranked defense of the Hawks, and the Heat's ninth-ranked defense takes a significant hit with Jimmy Butler out of the lineup. The loss of Butler's perimeter defense will help Trae Young stay hot, and Dejounte Murray could have a big game.

The best bet in Friday night's game will be the over, as both offenses are on a hot streak. The over has hit in 18 of 27 Hawks games, while it hit in four straight Heat games and 15 of 28 overall.

There isn't a definitive opinion on the spread in this game. The Butler injury puts a big question mark into the game. If Herro stays hot, the Heat should win, but if Trae Young puts forth another 30-point effort, the Hawks will keep it close. The Heat usually dominate at home but are only 7-6 this season.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Over 237.5 (-110)