It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder to end the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks (2-0) travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on Sunday in an intriguing cross-conference matchup at Paycom Center. The Hawks, off to a strong start, look to continue their momentum behind the dynamic duo of Trae Young and Dyson Daniels. Meanwhile, the Thunder aim to build on their season-opening success, led by rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both teams boast high-powered offenses, setting the stage for a potential shootout. The Hawks’ depth may be tested with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Seth Lundy listed as day-to-day. For the Thunder, the absence of Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein could impact their rotation. Expect a fast-paced, high-scoring affair as these young, talented teams clash.

Here are the Hawks-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Thunder NBA Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +350

Oklahoma City Thunder: -450 (-110)

Moneyline: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs Thunder

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to secure a road victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, leveraging their hot start and offensive firepower. Trae Young has been nothing short of spectacular to begin the season, averaging an impressive 34 points and 11 assists through the first two games. His ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates will be crucial in breaking down the Thunder’s defense. The Hawks’ balanced attack, with De’Andre Hunter contributing 18.0 PPG and newcomer Dyson Daniels adding 16.5 PPG, provides multiple threats that OKC will struggle to contain. Atlanta’s offensive efficiency, coupled with Clint Capela’s presence in the paint, gives them a significant edge in both scoring and rebounding.

The Thunder, despite their strong opening win against Denver, face a challenging situation traveling in back-to-back fights. Fatigue could be a major factor, especially for their young core led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Hawks’ depth and fresh legs will allow them to push the pace and exploit any defensive lapses from a tired Thunder squad. Additionally, OKC may opt to manage minutes for injury-prone players like Chet Holmgren, potentially limiting their defensive presence. Atlanta’s experience and chemistry, honed through their 2-0 start, should shine through in crucial moments. With the Hawks’ starters all healthy and ready to go, they have the perfect opportunity to capitalize on OKC’s potentially compromised state and secure a statement win on the road, further cementing their strong start to the season.

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to secure a victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Paycom Center, building on their impressive season-opening win against the Denver Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s stellar performance, with 28 points and 8 assists in the opener, showcases his ability to lead this young, talented squad. The Thunder’s defensive prowess, holding the reigning champions to just 87 points on 35.7% shooting, demonstrates their ability to stifle even the most potent offenses. Chet Holmgren’s impact as a rim protector and versatile defender adds a new dimension to OKC’s game plan, which will be crucial in containing Trae Young and the Hawks’ high-scoring offense.

The Thunder’s home-court advantage at Paycom Center, coupled with their depth and young energy, gives them an edge over a Hawks team playing on the road. Atlanta’s defensive vulnerabilities, evident in their narrow victories to start the season, can be exploited by OKC’s balanced attack. The Thunder’s ability to switch defensively with players like Dort, SGA, and Caruso will disrupt the Hawks’ offensive flow. Additionally, the potential fatigue factor for Atlanta, playing their third game in five nights, could play into OKC’s hands. With their momentum from the opening win and a raucous home crowd behind them, expect the Thunder to outpace and outperform the Hawks in a high-energy contest.

Final Hawks-Thunder Prediction & Pick

In a highly competitive matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to edge out the Atlanta Hawks at Paycom Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring and playmaking will be pivotal, especially against a Hawks defense that has shown vulnerabilities. The Thunder’s depth and defensive versatility, led by Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, should effectively contain Trae Young’s explosive play. With the home-court advantage and momentum from their season opener, the Thunder are poised to secure the victory at home and cover the spread.

Final Hawks-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)