One of Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) most sinister moments is when he slays a group of young Jedi. The Star Wars moment has remained iconic, and Christensen recently revealed his secrets to the scene.
Shouts and growls
In an interview with Empire, Christensen discussed the moment. He revealed that he was initially having trouble eliciting a response from one of the young actors. This meant he had to take an unconventional route to get one.
“When we were filming that, we were having a hard time getting the reaction that we wanted from the kid,” Christensen revealed. “And so I shouted, or growled at him, because we needed a genuine moment of him being startled. It got the response that we needed, and it makes that scene work really well.”
He added that many years later, he apologized to the actor. “I saw him years later. I said, ‘Sorry about how that went,'” Christensen recalled.
Hayden Christensen joined the Star Wars franchise in 2002 in Attack of the Clones. He portrayed Anakin Skywalker in the sequel, Revenge of the Sith, which is the film the scene in question takes place in. After over a decade away, Christensen returned to the franchise, making a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.
A year later, Christensen would once again reprise the role. He voiced Anakin in the Clone Wars' final season in 2020. Two years later, Christensen reprised the role in live-action form in two of Disney+'s series, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.
After gaining notoriety for his performance in Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides, Christensen gained fame for his Star Wars role. Some of his other credits include New York, I Love You, Outcast, American Heist, and The Last Man.