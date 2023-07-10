Mission Impossible co-stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell have had romance rumors swirling around them. Now, Atwell is speaking up about them and how it felt to be filming Dead Reckoning Part One amid the gossip, per E! News.

“I would be like, ‘Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it's not what I'm about,'” Hayley Atwell said. “Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?”

It was especially upsetting for Atwell because not only does she view Tom Cruise an “uncle” figure, the rumors involved “people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive.”

But Atwell, who is engaged to music producer Ned Wolfgang Kelly, lauded Cruise for his ability to know exactly what to say when she asked for advice.

“When I've talked to him about it,” she said, “he'd be like ‘You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'”

Atwell always understood Cruise's power on set even before they began working together on Mission Impossible.

“I had read with Tom before, I knew that he was very present,” the actress previously said. “He was very professional and he goes out of the way to make sure anyone around him in working capacity makes them feel very safe.”