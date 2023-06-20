Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood's biggest stars, has expressed his eagerness to collaborate with another superstar, and it seems the feeling is mutual. What makes this revelation even more intriguing is the unique connection the mentioned superstar has with Cruise's Mission Impossible co-star and rumored former flame, Hayley Atwell, according to Yahoo.

During the recent NYC premiere of Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, openly shared her desire to work with Cruise in the future, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Following Johansson's enthusiastic statement, Cruise was later asked about the possibility of starring in a film alongside the acclaimed actress during the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One. Without hesitation, Cruise responded with enthusiasm, stating that he would “love to make a movie with her,” affirming that it's definitely going to happen.

Speaking further about Scarlett Johansson, Cruise praised her talent, charisma, and versatility. He expressed admiration for her ability to excel in various genres, including comedy, drama, action, and suspense. Cruise emphasized her captivating on-screen presence, remarking that she truly draws audiences in.

While fans eagerly await the on-screen collaboration between Cruise and Johansson, it's worth mentioning the intriguing connection between Johansson and Atwell. Both actresses have portrayed iconic Marvel characters and have worked alongside former co-star Chris Evans in multiple films. Furthermore, they even shared the screen together in the highly acclaimed Avengers: Endgame.

Regarding Cruise's relationship with Atwell, who plays a key role in the Mission Impossible franchise, it has remained veiled in secrecy. Speculation arose about a possible romance between them after working together on multiple films. In late 2020, The Sun reported that Cruise and Atwell were secretly dating, but subsequent reports have presented conflicting information. As of 2023, Atwell is engaged to Ned Wolfgang Kelly, and neither Cruise nor Atwell have publicly addressed the rumors.