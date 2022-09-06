‘He can walk your dog’: Travis Dye’s hilarious statement on USC QB Caleb Williams

USC football seems to be back on track. And with Caleb Williams and Travis Dye leading the offense, the team could go far.

USC started the season out in a big way. They took down Rice with a final score of 66-14. They are now the 10th-ranked team in the country.

Much of their success is found in two players who are new to the team. Both quarterback Caleb Williams and running back Travis Dye both transferred to USC before the start of the season. But the two clearly seem to have a strong connection already.

Ryan Kartje of the LA Times recently spoke with Travis Dye about his quarterback. When speaking about Caleb Williams, Dye had an interesting way to describe how he plays football.

According to Kartje, Travis Dye stated, “He can literally do it all. He can pass. He can paint your back porch. He can walk your dog. And he can run the ball. He’s a great player.”

Travis Dye did not fail to compliment his quarterback. And based on how Caleb Williams played in week one, everything he said may be true.

Caleb Williams finished the first game of the season throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He added another 68 yards on the ground on six rushing attempts.

Alongside Williams, Travis Dye finished the game with eight total touches for 41 yards from scrimmage.

Caleb Williams has shown that he can be among college football’s best quarterbacks. The USC quarterback may be headed towards a big season in 2022.