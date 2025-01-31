MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Terry Rozier is under a federal investigation relating to an illegal sports betting scheme reported by The Washington Post, the guard spoke after Friday's practice on the issue. With the Heat embarking on a four-game road trip starting Saturday, Rozier would break his silence for the first time after the news broke.

Rozier would be asked about his comments relating to the report, the investigation, where he stands, and anything else connecting to the topic. However, he would quickly shut down any talks, saying that under the discretion of his representation, he can not comment on the matter.

“Just on of my advice to the counsel, I can't answer any questions about that matter, so I won't,” Rozier said.

While Rozier was a part of the Charlotte Hornets, he is being looked into at the federal level if he “manipulated his performance as part of an illegal sports being scheme” as written by Jared Diamond of The Washington Post.

“Federal prosecutors have been investigating whether NBA player Terry Rozier manipulated his performance as part of an illegal sports betting scheme,” Diamond wrote on his X, formerly Twitter. “The inquiry is part of a wider government investigation that has already ensnared Jontay Porter.”

Heat's Terry Rozier on blocking out the noise around him

Despite being involved in a federal investigation, Rozier still has basketball to play as when asked by ClutchPoints if it will be a challenge to block out the noise around him, he would say “It's kind of been my life.”

“It's kind of always been easy, it's kind of been my life, once I get in between them lines, I can block out anything. So, you know, it'd be pretty easy for me. I'm around a great group of guys. We got a great locker room, great staff, so it'd be easy for me.”

The game in question was on March 23, 2023, when the Hornets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 115-96, where he played only 10 minutes, scoring five points, collecting four rebounds, and having two assists while leaving with a right sore foot. In a statement released by the NBA via Chris Haynes, the NBA did their own investigation and found Rozier had no wrongdoing.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” the statement read. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

Heat's Terry Rozier on being in a “great headspace”

Rozier was traded to the Heat from the Hornets before last season's trade deadline for a first-round pick and point guard Kyle Lowry. He is confident in overcoming a setback like a federal investigation as he credits the team and people around him for support, saying he is in a “great headspace.”

“For sure. Like I said, it's been my life,” Rozier said. “So, you know, just another stepping stone for me. But it'll be easy for me, I got great guys around me. I got a great family, people that really care about me, genuinely care about me. So I'm in a great, great headspace.”

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra wouldn't indulge much during his press conference Friday about Rozier as he said that his playing status is the same as always and that he hasn't heard anything from the league about it. He would also say there hasn't been a discussion with the team about it.

While the finality of Rozier's investigation remains to be seen at the federal level, since the NBA investigation found nothing, he will prepare for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.