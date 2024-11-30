ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat will face off against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, December 1, in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Miami (9-8) looks to maintain momentum after a dominant showing against the Toronto Raptors at home, led by Jimmy Butler's impressive scoring and playmaking. The Heat's defense ranks among the league's best, but their offensive efficiency has been inconsistent, particularly in rebounding and shooting percentages. Toronto (5-11), coming off a double-digit defeat to Miami on Friday in their NBA Cup matchup, aims to get back on track at home. Scottie Barnes' return has bolstered their performance, especially on the boards. Expect a competitive game as both teams vie for crucial wins in this Sunday afternoon clash.

Here are the Heat-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Raptors NBA Odds

Miami Heat: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Toronto Raptors: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs Raptors

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat are poised to secure a victory against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, building on their recent 121-111 win over the same opponent. Miami's dynamic duo of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro continues to be the driving force behind their success. Butler, shooting an impressive 61% in his last five games since returning from an ankle injury, has been a model of efficiency. Herro, averaging career highs across the board with 23.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game, has elevated his game to new heights this season. The Heat's offensive firepower, coupled with their solid defense, which ranks among the league's best, gives them a significant edge over the struggling Raptors.

Toronto, despite showing signs of improvement with the return of Scottie Barnes, still faces an uphill battle against the more cohesive Heat squad. Miami's ability to spread the floor and knock down three-pointers, as evidenced by their franchise-record-tying 21 made threes in their previous matchup, poses a significant threat to Toronto's perimeter defense. Additionally, the Heat's rebounding woes seem to be improving, with Bam Adebayo's recent triple-double performance highlighting his impact on both ends of the court. The Raptors' depleted roster, missing key players like Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, and Kelly Olynyk, further tilts the odds in Miami's favor4. With home-court advantage and momentum on their side, the Heat are well-positioned to sweep this back-to-back series against the Raptors.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to upset the Miami Heat in their upcoming Sunday matchup, as they look to get back on track after taking the loss against Miami on Friday. Scottie Barnes has been a force since his return, nearly notching a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in their recent game against Miami. His all-around play, combined with the Raptors' improved three-point shooting, gives them a significant edge. Toronto's perimeter assault, exemplified by their franchise-record-tying 21 made threes against the Heat, poses a serious threat to Miami's defense.

Despite the Heat's home-court advantage, the Raptors' depth and resilience could prove decisive. Toronto's ability to spread the floor and create mismatches, coupled with their superior rebounding (ranking 5th in rebounding rate), should allow them to control the pace and tempo of the game. With the Raptors' improved defensive rating in recent games and their knack for defending the perimeter (ranking 6th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage), they are well-positioned to contain Miami's offensive threats and secure a crucial road victory.

Final Heat-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Miami Heat are poised to secure a victory against the Toronto Raptors in their upcoming matchup. Despite the Raptors' recent improvement, winning three of their last five games, the Heat's superior overall performance gives them the edge in this matchup. Miami's dynamic duo of Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler, along with Bam Adebayo's strong presence, should prove too much for Toronto's depleted roster. The Heat's solid defense, ranking among the league's best, is likely to contain the Raptors' offense. Additionally, Miami's improved three-point shooting, as evidenced by their franchise-record-tying 21 made threes in a recent game, poses a significant threat to Toronto's perimeter defense. While Scottie Barnes has been impressive for the Raptors since his return, the Heat's depth and consistency should ultimately prevail. Expect a competitive game, but with Miami pulling away in the latter stages to secure the win on the road covering the 5-point spread.

Final Heat-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -5 (-110), Over 221.5 (-110)