Helldivers 2's Black Screen issue has been keeping our fellow soldiers from spreading Managed Democracy. The game's popularity has far exceeded expectations of both players and developers, who probably didn't expect the player count to continually soar. Unfortunately, this has understandably created a few issue, like full server capacities and black screens. However, we wanted to share a few methods that might fix the issue.

How Do You Fix Helldivers 2's Black Screen?

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙

We have issued a patch for PC & PS5 players to address quickplay functionality, platform authentication, and backend performance. 🔗 Read more about here:https://t.co/iN3FlfjDnX pic.twitter.com/GJoPVSUPya — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) February 20, 2024

Here are the only known fixes to the Helldivers 2 Black Screen issue:

Wait For Official Resolution From Developer

*For PC Users – Delete Config Files To Prevent Game Running On Fullscreen (Not Recommended)

The best method to fix the issue is by waiting it out. We know that bums out a lot of our fellow Helldivers, but probably for the best. Since Helldivers 2 released, it dealt with numerous issues from matchmaking issues to even sending friend requests. However, the developer addressed these issues immediately. Therefore, put some faith in them as they definitely want as many people playing as possible.

However, if you really can't wait, some users online suggest deleting your Config file to prevent the game running on Fullscreen. However, we do not recommend this method. Firstly, you would need to reset your graphics settings all over again. Furthermore, the issue is very likely server-related, which means your PC is not at fault.

Overall, that's all known methods of fixing the Black Screen in Helldivers 2. While we wish there was a more stable way to fixing the issue, the best solution is to just wait for the developers. With the game being a massive hit, the developers understandably hit a few bumps along the road during the launch phase. Nevertheless, having these problems are much more preferable to dead servers and low populations.

Furthermore, the developers worked hard since launch to release multiple patches to improve performance. Overall, the game definitely improved in the 12 days it's been out. Therefore, we trust they'lll have a solution to the issue soon.

