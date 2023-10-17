Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. In particular, players can take part in Hyperlink Matches, which are challenging fights. In this guide, we will be going over how to beat the four Red Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Red Light Hyperlink Matches

This guide is for the four Red Light matches players can take part in after finishing the Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches. While it is possible to just finish all the Hyperlink Matches once the player has unlocked all available Aether Spirits, they can miss out on various rewards, such as Aether Spirit Upgrade Data, as well as Expansion Chips. As such, for the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player is taking on these fights at the earliest time possible, limiting the Aether Spirits they have at their disposal. For these fights in particular, we are assuming that the player has collected all of the available Aether Spirits in the event.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Red Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

Vagrant – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Automaton Spider – Mechanical

Frigid Prowler – Mechanical, Overlord

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Red Light Hyperlink Matches

Here are the enemies players will face during the Red Light Level of Hyperlink Matches:

Welt Enemy lineup: Level 6 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Level 6 Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical Level 6 Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Level 6 Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant Team set-up: Trotter – Aberrant Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Gameplay This is a pretty straightforward fight because a majority of Welt's team are Mechanical units that are pretty easy to handle. Equip the usual Chips on the Lieutenant, and the Morale Activation on the Silvermane Soldier to quickly stack Morale on your entire team. As always, keep your shields up to activate the Lieutenant's Counters, while also using the Cannoneer's Skill to further increase the damage your team deals whenever someone with a shield gets attacked. You will likely defeat the three Mechanical Units first thanks to the increased damage Humanoid units deal to them. Once it's only the Wooden Lupus left, it will likely summon an extra wolf. Focus on taking down the original Wooden Lupus as when it dies, the summoned Wolf should follow. Reward Defective Suppression Chip

Topaz Enemy lineup: Level 6 Grunt: Security Personnel – Humanoid Level 6 Senior Staff: Team Leader – Humanoid Level 6 Commerce Trotter – Aberrant Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant Gameplay As with the Topaz Final Showdown Duel, bursting down the Grunts is important. This is where the Reaver and Trampler come in. They can easily deal a whole lot of single-target damage on Humanoid enemies. Not only that, but the Talents of the Trampler and Reaver that allows them to take immediate turns will allow them to chain attacks to easily take down the Humanoid enemies. The Shadewalker is a flex unit, thanks to its ability to tank attacks and Freeze enemies upon using its Ultimate. If you feel like you need more damage, then using the Imaginary Weaver instead of the Shadewalker is also a good move. You can also try to kill the Commerce Trotter first as it gives Performance points to the other enemy units, which can get irritating. Either way, remember to combo the Trampler and the Reaver. Reward Trotter Patch Chip

Wilder Enemy lineup: Level 6 Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 6 Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant Level 6 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 6 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Gameplay While it's possible to take down the enemy team with a Frigid Prowler team, running an Aurumaton Gatekeeper team is a more straightforward and safe way to go about it. As always, make sure to equip the Saturated Activation, Backstage Enhancement, and Wind Shear Loophole on the Aurumaton Gatekeeper. Once it's the Gatekeeper's turn, use its Impair Skill, use its Ultimate, and then use the Empowered Basic ATK on the enemy Blaze Out of Space. afterward continuously stack DoTs on everyone using the Dragonfish, as well as the Dragonfish that the Gatekeeper summons. As your team stacks DoTs on the enemy, keep everyone alive using both the Trotter and the Dracolion. Once the DoTs stack enough, they should easily remove a sizable amount of HP from the enemies each turn. Reward Quick Command Chip

March 7th Enemy lineup: Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 6 Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid Level 6 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 6 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoi Team set-up Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant, Overlord Trotter – Abberant Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Gameplay Since March 7th is running a primarily Humanoid team, running an Aberrant team is the way to go. However, as you no doubt may have noticed, she is running the full counter team that we usually run. As such, it is imperative to make sure that you don't trigger the Counter and Follow-up combo. This is where the Imaginary Weaver and Voidrainger: Reaver combo. Equip the Sudden Interjection Chip on the Weaver so that they can act three times during their first turn. Use these three turns to quickly take down the Cannoneer. Do the same for the Reaver, dealing as much damage as you can on the Cannoneer, hopefully killing it. Afterward, focus your attacks on the Gunner, as they can easily take down the Reaver thanks to its HP-draining attacks. Throughout this process, make sure not to attack anyone who has a shield. If you must attack someone with a Shield, make sure they die. You should also reserve the Trampler's Ultimate for when the Lieutenant uses theirs so that the shield immediately disappears. This will make sure you don't get Countered. Reward Freeze Loophole Chip



That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Red Light Hyperlink Matches in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.