We are finally getting a third Trailblazer form in Honkai Star Rail version 2.2! Here are all of the Harmony Trailblazer leaks, including their kit, abilities, animations, and more.
The Harmony Trailblazer will be unlocked after playing through the Trailblaze Mission in Penacony. This is the third form for the Trailblazer, after the Physical Destruction and Fire Preservation. Harmony Trailblazer's element is Imaginary.
Note that the information below was not officially released and is subject to changes. The Harmony Trailblazer leaks below may not represent them when they are released in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2.
Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Harmony Trailblazer Kit and Animations
Watch [HSR – 2.2 BETA] Imaginary/Harmony Trailblazer (Stelle Ver.) Animations
byu/SexWithDoctwoRatio inHonkaiStarRail_leaks
Basic ATK – Swing Dance Etiquette (Single Target)
- Deals minor Imaginary DMG to a single enemy.
Skill – Halftime to Make It Rain (Bounce)
- Deals Imaginary DMG to a single enemy and deals DMG for 4 extra times, dealing Imaginary DMG to a random enemy each time.
Ultimate – All-Out Footlight Parade (Support)
- Applies the Backup Dancer effect to all allies, lasting for 3 turn(s). Decreases its duration by 1 turn at the start of Trailblazer's every turn. When allied targets with Backup Dancer attack an enemy in the Weakness Broken state, they will deal Break DMG 1 additional time based on the attacker's Break DMG and the current attack's Toughness-Reducing DMG.
Talent – Full-on Aerial Dance (Impair)
- The Trailblazer regenerates Energy whenever an enemy target's Weakness is Broken.
Technique – Now! I'm the Band! (Support)
- After using the Technique, at the start of the next battle, all allies' Break Effect increases by 30%, lasting for 2 turn(s).
Harmony Trailblazer Leaks – Traces
Dance With the One
- When there are 5 or more enemy targets, the Break DMG triggered by the Backup Dancer effect increases by 30%. For every enemy target reduced, the Break DMG triggered by the Backup Dancer effect additionally increases by 10%.
Shuffle Along
- Additionally increases the first Toughness-Reducing DMG inflicted by the Skill in a battle by 100%.
Hat of the Theater
- Additionally delays the enemy target's action by 30% when teammates Break enemy Weaknesses.
Harmony Trailblazer Leaks – Eidolons
Best Seat in the House
- Recovers 1 Skill Point(s) after using the Skill for the first time in a battle.
Jailbreaking Rainbowwalk
- At the start of the battle, the Trailblazer's Energy Regeneration Rate increases by 25%, lasting for 3 turn(s).
Sanatorium for Rest Notes
- Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.
Dove in Tophat
- Increases the Break Effect of all allies except the Trailblazer. The increase is equal to 15% of the Trailblazer's Break Effect plus 30%.
Poem Favors Rhythms of Old
- Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.
Tomorrow, Rest in Spotlight
- Increases the Skill's additional DMG by 2 hit(s).
The Harmony Trailblazer is expected to go live in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.2, scheduled for May 8, 2024. They will release along with Robin and Boothill, who have had their respective kits leaked, too.
Check out Robin's kit here – she's a 5-star Physical Harmony character who buffs the entire party while singing her beautiful tunes in battle.
Boothill's leaked kit can be found here. He's a 5-star Physical Hunt character. This cyborg cowboy lives up to his trope and respects a duel between enemies.
