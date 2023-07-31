Reset your Path Resonance back to back and take down waves of enemies with this Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe Guide for the Path of the Hunt.

Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe – Path of the Hunt Guide

Bringing the Hunt to the Simulated Universe revolves around resetting the Path Resonance while Advancing your units and Delaying the enemies. This results in more hits for your team and less for the opponents.

Path Resonance: The Hunt: Spend 100 points of Energy to use this ability and resonate with the Path of The Hunt, dealing Wind DMG to all enemies based on current ATK of the character currently with the highest ATK.

When facing bosses, whittling them down so the Path Resonance can kill them is essential to proc the resets.

Where Can You Bring the Hunt?

The Hunt is good against waves of enemies where there are 1-2 squishy targets to make use of the Path Resonance reset. For bosses, this translates to enemies that have summons like Cocolia and Gepard.

Recommended Units

Single-target DPS characters shine with The Hunt due to its buffs to SPD. Units like Seele, Sushang, and Yanqing can make the most use of the Blessings in this Path.

Curio Guide

Curios that synergize with the units are great. The Doctor's Robe makes most non-Elite encounters incredibly easy. Otherwise, pick ones that make getting Hunt Blessings easy.

The Doctor's Robe: Upon entering battle, regenerates Path Resonance Energy to max and increases Path Resonance DMG by 40%.

Sealing Wax of The Hunt: Randomly gain 1 Blessing of The Hunt after obtaining this Curio. When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, there is a greatly increased chance for Blessings of The Hunt to appear.

Shattered Star Bait: Increases Movement SPD by 20% when in map. During combat, characters' actions are Advanced Forward by 10% after they take action.

Error Code: Elegant Code: Broken: Fixing this code into a normal Curio takes 3 battles.

While the code is being fixed, a random enemy's action will be Advanced Forward by 35% every time a character uses a Skill.

Once this code is fixed, this Curio Advances Forward characters' actions. Fixed: After a character uses a Skill, their next action will be advanced forward by 25%.

Dimension Reduction Dice: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, 1 extra Blessing(s) can be chosen, but the number of available Blessings will be reduced by 1. This Curio will be destroyed once this effect has been triggered 2 times.

Fortune Glue: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, all Blessings that appear are guaranteed to be of 3-star rarity. This Curio will be destroyed once this effect has been triggered 1 time.

Warping Compound Eye: When choosing a Blessing after winning a battle, level up all 1-star Blessings that appear.

Chaos Trametes: When choosing your Blessings after winning a battle, increase the number of free Blessing resets by 1.

Blessings Guide

You want to roll a Hunt Blessing every time, even if it's one that's not on this list.

At the start, you'll want to get Miracle Cosmos.

Miracle Cosmos: Obtain 1 Curio.

You want the following Resonance Formations in order. Getting Bow and Arrow allows the Path Resonance to reset upon killing two enemies, and Perfect Aim procs the reset at only one enemy. Star Hunter is trivial.

Resonance Formation: Bow and Arrow: When Path Resonance: The Hunt deals damage, enemies whose HP is lower than 50% are guaranteed to receive CRIT Hits, with the CRIT DMG at 50%. When the enemy is defeated, regenerates 50% Energy.

Resonance Formation: Perfect Aim: Increase the Energy limit of Path Resonance from 100 to 200 points. When an ally's turn starts, additionally regenerates 3% Energy for Path Resonance.

Resonance Formation: Star Hunter: When using Path Resonance, the ally with the highest ATK will be given a turn instantly and be granted Light-Hunting Celestial Arrow, lasting until this ally uses any ability.

None of the Hunt Blessings are incredibly important, and you can choose which one synergizes the most with your team. Generally, the Critical Boost effect is great to have with the Hunt units.

Critical Boost: Buff brought by certain Hunt Blessings. For each stack, increases CRIT Rate by 6% and CRIT DMG by 12%. Stacks up to 8 times. This buff can be transferred to allies when the next turn starts. Stacks reset when any ally is attacked.

Critical Boost is provided by the following 3-star Blessings:

Imperial Reign: When a character's turn begins, they gain 1 stack(s) of Critical Boost .

. Imperishable Victory: After a character defeats an enemy, their action is Advanced Forward by 100%. At the beginning of the next turn, they gain 4 stack(s) of Critical Boost .

And synergizes with the following 2-star Blessings: