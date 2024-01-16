The Charlotte Hornets visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Hornets have won just eight games this season. They have lost nine of their last 10 games, as well. They have played the Pelicans once this season, and lost by five points. In that game, the Hornets were led by Miles Bridges. He put up 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier had 30 points, and made four threes. However, the Hornets scored just nine points off the bench in the loss. Brandon Miller sat out Sunday's game with a back injury, so his game status is uncertain.

The Pelicans are 24-17, and they have won seven of their last 10 games. In their win against the Hornets earlier this season, the Pelicans were led by Jonas Valanciunas. He put up 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Zion Williamson put up 21 points while C.J McCollum scored 19. As a team, the Pelicans shot 47.5 percent from the field in the win. New Orleans does not currently have anybody on the injury report for the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pelicans Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +12 (-110)

Moneyline: +550

New Orleans Pelicans: -12 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Hornets did not have LaMelo Ball for the first game with the Pelicans. However, he is back for this one. Ball makes a huge difference for the Hornets, despite their record. They have five of their eight wins with Ball. Charlotte also scores six more points per game when Ball is on the court. Because of this, we can expect the Hornets to play better than they did in the first game. If he can have one of his good games, the Hornets will cover the spread.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are a good team, and it has shown this season. With Williamson, Valanciunas, McCollum, and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans are a very good team. They were able to beat the Hornets on the road in the first game. With this being a home game, the Pelicans should be more comfortable on the court.

The Pelicans are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow 112.0 points per game this season, and teams have the sixth-lowest shooting percentage against them. The Hornets are not a great offensive team, even with Ball, so the Pelicans should be able to play well on the defensive end of the court. If the Pelicans do that, they will win this game.

Final Hornets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

I am not necessarily expecting this game to be close. The Pelicans are a much better team, and it will show in this game. Ball will be playing in this one, but I do not think that will make a difference. The Pelicans are also fully healthy. With that said, I am expecting the Pelicans to win this game by a good margin. I will take New Orleans to cover this spread and blow out the Hornets.

Final Hornets-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -12 (-110), Over 230.5 (-110)