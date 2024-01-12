The Charlotte Hornets visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Charlotte Hornets are now coming off of three consecutive losses as they look to right the ship when they head out on the road for their first of three home games when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in this Friday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Hornets-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Charlotte (8-27) is missing their star point guard LaMelo Ball who's been out with injury for a while and is not in the mix to return just yet. They have now lost 13 out of their 14 games as they just don't have enough to offer to really contend with the absence of Ball. You have players like Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges but their 46 combined points in their last game against the Sacramento Kings weren't enough when seven of the remaining nine players on the team that played in the game all had less than 10 points. The Hornets do get one of the softer matchups when they head out on the road to take on the bottom-feeding San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

San Antonio (6-30) is sitting dead last in the Western Conference with just six wins in 36 games played this season. The Spurs have been dreadful in every sense of the word. However, they did get a much-needed win in blowout fashion against the worst team in the East, the Detroit Pistons, and now they get to face off against the second-worst team the Charlotte Hornets. The Spurs played team basketball in their most recent win and that similar style of play will be needed against a team like the Hornets who are top-heavy with just three main scorers. It's up to the Spurs to keep this little momentum going when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets in this Friday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Spurs Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

San Antonio Spurs: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

How to Watch Hornets vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The Charlotte Hornets head into San Antonio on Friday night missing their fiery point guard LaMelo Ball, but fear not, Swarm Hive. This Hornets squad packs enough venom to leave the AT&T Center with a W, even against the defensively stout Spurs.

Miles Bridges is a walking highlight reel, but with Ball out, he gets to be the engine. Bridges' athleticism and improved playmaking will be a nightmare for the Spurs' slower defenders. PJ Washington and Nick Richards can feast on mismatches down low, and Mason Plumlee's hustle and defensive IQ will disrupt the Spurs' offensive rhythm.

The Hornets' biggest weapon might not be on the court, it's the electric energy of their home crowd. On the road, that passion translates into a defensive tenacity that can suffocate opponents. Expect the Hornets to swarm the passing lanes, force turnovers, and fuel their offense with hustle plays. The Spurs, known for their methodical approach, might struggle to match that intensity.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The NBA world's eyes turn to San Antonio on Friday night, not just for a classic East-West clash, but for the latest chapter in the “Wemby Experiment.” Victor Wembanyama, the unicorn rookie, takes center stage against a Charlotte Hornets squad reeling from the loss of LaMelo Ball. Buckle up, folks, because this one promises to be a fascinating spectacle.

All eyes are on the 7'4″ wonderkid. Popovich, ever the tactician, has been slowly integrating Wembanyama, but expect the leash to come off against the Hornets' undersized frontcourt. Look for Wembanyama to feast on mismatches, draining fadeaway threes over Bridges, blocking everything in sight, and generally showcasing his otherworldly skillset. The Hornets just won't have an answer for his size, mobility, and shooting touch.

Popovich's system is like a well-oiled machine, and with LaMelo's ball-dominant style out of the picture, the Spurs' disciplined offensive sets will click into high gear. Vassell's shooting will complement Wembanyama's inside dominance, and guys like Johnson and Sochan will find open from kick-outs. The Hornets' scrambling defense won't be able to handle the Spurs' methodical and balanced attack.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Two of the league's worst teams go toe-to-toe in a Friday night matchup when the Hornets head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs. The Hornets are just 1-13 overall in their last 14 games but now get a team that is surely on their level in hopes of righting the ship and getting back into the win column. This game comes down to whether or not we see the return of Gordon Hayward and if there will be any limitations to his return. With those questions still looming it's hard to side with them right now, so it's best to go with the team with the best player on the court and that is Victor Wembanyama who had a triple-double in just 21 minutes in his most recent win. Take the Spurs, they will cover and get the outright win at home in this Friday matchup.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs -1.5 (-110), -120, Over 243.5 (-110)