The Aaron Rodgers trade is going to shake up the New York Jets in many ways. The deal with the Green Bay Packers that was completed on Monday will have both short- and long-term ripple effects throughout the Jets organization and its fanbase.

Most immediately, the trade will affect New York’s plans for the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. In the bigger picture, acquiring Rodgers has the Jets believing a 12-year playoff drought can end and a Super Bowl appearance could be in the offing for the first time since 1969.

That’s what happens when a team that’s been down for so long adds one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history to a talented young team on the rise. Even at age 39, Rodgers is a massive upgrade over Zach Wilson at the position, capable of lifting his new team amid heightened expectations.

Now that the trigger has been pulled for the Aaron Rodgers trade, here are the Jets' odds over on @FDSportsbook 🤔 : ➡️To Win Super Bowl: +1400

➡️Over 9.5 Wins: -134

➡️To Make the Playoffs: -162

➡️To Win AFC: +850 pic.twitter.com/lcGHukhc0h — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) April 24, 2023

That said, first things first. Let’s examine how the Aaron Rodgers trade changes the Jets’ 2023 NFL Draft plans.

The Jets now have 15th overall pick in first round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Jets swapped first-round picks with the Packers, meaning they now have the no. 15 overall selection instead of no. 13. In theory, this should be no big deal for New York, though its biggest nemesis could throw a wrench into things.

It’s believed the Jets want to select one of the three top offensive tackles in the first round. Most experts believed at least one of Peter Skoronski, Paris Johnson Jr. or Broderick Jones would have been available for the Jets at no. 13. That shouldn’t change because New York dropped back two picks.

The Packers desperately need playmakers and are in better position to select Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid after jumping over the New England Patriots in the draft order. The Patriots have been linked to each player, but now the Packers will have first crack at either.

However, the Patriots could also be interested in upgrading their offensive line. Would anyone be shocked if the Patriots stuck it to the Jets once again, this time selecting a tackle New York had interest in? Didn’t think so.

In this scenario, the Jets could try and fill another need, say defensive tackle with Calijah Kancey of Pittsburgh.

Or …

The Jets could trade back in first round, add additional pick later in draft

This is a very real possibility. If the offensive tackle the Jets want is not available at no. 15, they could trade back to a spot where they might land Darnell Wright of Tennessee. Wright is widely considered the fourth-best tackle in the draft, one who could play either the left or right side, but he is not expected to be selected in the top or middle of the first round.

The Jets would address the position of most need with a player who’s rising on many draft boards. And they’d be able to add another pick in such a trade, likely a Day 2 selection in either the second or third round.

That’s important because …

The Jets have only five picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jets general manager Joe Douglas loves his draft picks and loves to wheel and deal on draft day. He’s traded up, he’s traded back. The man is aggressive when it comes to draft picks.

Following the Aaron Rodgers trade, the Jets have only five picks remaining, two in the first two days of the draft. They traded one of their two second-round picks to the Packers and already were without a third-round selection.

So, adding a Day 2 pick would certainly be of interest to Douglas, who could achieve that by trading back in the first round.

The Jets have holes to fill on their roster, so failing to acquire another second-round pick or a third-round selection could limit what they’re able to accomplish at the draft.

Which leads us to …

The Jets may not select a center in 2023 NFL Draft

In our Jets’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft, we had them selecting Ohio State center Luke Wypler with one of their two second-round picks (before the Rodgers trade). Down to one Day 2 selection, the Jets now may have to choose the best available player to fill a hole. So, that could be a defensive tackle or safety instead of a center.

To that end, the Jets re-signed veteran center Connor McGovern on Monday. That move fills the position for 2023 but doesn’t provide a long-term answer. That’s where the Rodgers trade leaves them having to make an important Day 2 decision on Friday.