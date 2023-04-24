Connor McGovern is returning to play center for the New York Jets in 2023. The free agent re-signed Monday, one day after reports surfaced that Aaron Rodgers trade talks between the Jets and Green Bay Packers have picked up again.

Building a solid offensive line and surrounding the 39-year-old quarterback with players on offense has been a priority for the Jets this offseason. New York added wide receiver Allen Lazard, a Rodgers favorite from Green Bay, and speedy receiver Mecole Hardman, who won the Super Bowl twice with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets also flirted with Odell Beckham Jr. before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

There were rumors that New York had interest in signing center Ben Jones, a free agent who made the Pro Bowl last season with the Tennessee Titans. But the Jets instead will run it back with McGovern, who played the past three seasons with them.

That means the Jets will return at least four starters on the line from 2022, with Mekhi Becton in the mix to grab one of the tackle spots after playing only one game the past two seasons because of knee issues. Though the Jets offensive line was ravaged by injury last season, most experts agree that it’s a solid unit if healthy.

Tackle Duane Brown had offseason shoulder surgery and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is healthy after sustaining a torn triceps last season. Veteran Laken Tomlinson also returns at guard after an underwhelming first season in New York.

McGovern was solid the past three seasons with the Jets. The 30-year-old played every offensive snap in 2022, started every game but two since 2020 and is a respected leader. PFF gave McGovern a career-best 75.9 overall grade in 2021, including 78.9 in the run game. However, he didn’t grade as high last season (69.6 overall).

Signing McGovern does not preclude the Jets from pursuing a long-term answer at center in this week’s draft. Our Jets’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft has them selecting Luke Wypler of Ohio State in the second round.

Also: #Jets re-signing Connor McGovern won’t necessarily preclude them from drafting a center. I’ve heard they still are interested in some of these prospects, intriguing class at the position. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 24, 2023

Unless the Jets make a surprise pick, they will likely target an offensive tackle with the No. 13 overall pick. New York wants to make sure Rodgers is well-protected if/when the trade with Green Bay finally happens.