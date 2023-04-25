The New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers trade is finally complete, and few teams have higher expectations for the 2023 NFL season than Gang Green. Now that the Green Bay Packers are sending Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, we’ll be making out Jets’ predictions for the upcoming season.

Maybe it isn’t championship-or-bust for the Jets next season, but it’s pretty close. New York expects to contend for a title with Aaron Rodgers under center. Only five teams have better Super Bowl odds than the Jets. Rodgers is only a year removed from winning his second straight NFL MVP award with the Packers. If Rodgers can come at all close to replicating his production from 2020 and 2021 in New York, the Jets will have a real chance to end the NFL’s longest Super Bowl championship drought.

The Jets might’ve been a quarterback away from contending last season. The Jets missed the playoffs with a 7-10 record. New York started the season at 7-4. The team couldn’t survive having to play Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco at quarterback. Rodgers and the Packers also missed the playoffs with a losing record.

How far will Rodgers take New York in the 2023 season? Let’s take a look at three Jets’ predictions after the Aaron Rodgers trade with the Packers.

3. Aaron Rodgers will throw for 4,500 yards for New York Jets

Rodgers had a more disappointing 2022 season than the Jets. New York finished above its preseason over/under win total with seven victories. In his final season with the Packers, Rodgers didn’t come close to meeting expectations. Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, posting his lowest mark over a full season. His 12 interceptions were his most since 2008 when he first became the Packers’ starting quarterback.

Rodgers’ 2011 MVP season was the only time that he reached the 4,500-yard mark. During his last two MVP campaigns, the superstar didn’t get to 4,300 yards. The 17-game schedule will help Rodgers throw for 4,500 yards, along with his array of weapons. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson can quickly become a top-five receiver in the NFL. Breece Hall is an explosive playmaker out of the backfield. Mecole Hardman and Allen Lazard were key offseason additions for the Jets.

Four quarterbacks threw for more than 4,500 yards last season. In a much better offense with a chip on his shoulder, look for Rodgers to put up big numbers in his first season with New York.

2. New York Jets will win 12 games in 2023

It’s a minor miracle that the Jets managed to win seven games with the quarterback room that they had in 2022. Zach Wilson ranked dead last in passer rating for the second straight season and was probably the worst quarterback in football. Flacco made four starts four years after losing his starting job with the Baltimore Ravens. Those quarterbacks played so poorly that it forced Jets fans to clamor for Mike White and his 75.4 career passer rating.

The addition of Rodgers should give the Jets a few more wins, at minimum. Before the Packers traded Davanate Adams last offseason, Rodgers won exactly 13 games in three straight years. An argument can be made that New York’s roster compares favorably to the Green Bay rosters that Rodgers led to consecutive NFC North titles.

The Jets have one of the league’s best defenses. The unit can be even better in 2023, especially now that it doesn’t have to worry about being near-perfect for the team to win. New York averaged 10.7 points per game in its 10 losses.

1. New York Jets will be eliminated on Wild-Card Weekend

A successful regular season doesn’t always translate into playoff success. Rodgers is well aware of that fact. Despite going 39-9 over a three-year span, Rodgers and the Packers never reached the Super Bowl. Two years ago, Green Bay didn’t win a single playoff game. The San Francisco 49ers held the Packers to 10 points at Lambeau Field.

The Jets will have a difficult time earning the No. 1 seed and a bye on Wild-Card Weekend. The Rodgers trade doesn’t make New York the best team in the AFC. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs hold that title. The Jets still aren’t the best team in their division, meaning they’ll likely be on the road in their first playoff game. The Buffalo Bills are favored to win their fourth straight AFC East title.

Rodgers has been traded to a better team. He’s also been traded to a better conference. In the AFC, Rodgers will be forced to contend with Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson (for now). There’s only room for four AFC quarterbacks beyond the first round of the playoffs. Rodgers probably won’t be part of that group.