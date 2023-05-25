Offset, a former member of the renowned hip-hop trio Migos, shared his struggle to cope with the tragic loss of his cousin and bandmate, Takeoff. Reflecting on their music and the bond they shared, Offset revealed how he found solace in the art form that had always brought them together, Variety reports.

“It’s my favorite picture of him,” Offset says of his new tattoo paying tribute to Takeoff. “I like it because he had his glasses off.” https://t.co/IYeK3OLd89 pic.twitter.com/YeS5c3Ksoq — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2023

During the interview, Offset showcased the music they had been working on before Takeoff’s untimely passing, displaying a mix of pride and pain. He proudly revealed a massive tribute tattoo on his back, a lasting reminder of their enduring connection. However, when it came to discussing his emotions and the grieving process, Offset confessed to finding it difficult to open up.

Talking about Takeoff proved to be an incredibly challenging task for Offset. He explained, “That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

To cope with the overwhelming pain, Offset immerses himself in his music, finding solace in the creation and expression of his art. He shared his excitement about upcoming projects, featuring collaborations with notable artists such as Travis Scott, Future, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and his wife, Cardi B. With a grin, he teased the inclusion of three women on his project, subtly confirming Cardi B’s involvement.

Offset’s passion for music shines through as he cues up a track featuring Takeoff. The song, recorded before Takeoff’s passing, reveals their undeniable chemistry and musical synergy. As the track fills the room, Offset beams, laughs, raps, and gestures along with the lyrics, sharing a poignant moment with his team.

While the loss of Takeoff has undoubtedly impacted Offset deeply, he channels his emotions into his upcoming solo record, set to release later this summer. Music becomes his sanctuary, allowing him to navigate the pain and remember his cousin’s enduring legacy.