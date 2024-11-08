In the world of fast food and sports, Raising Cane’s has carved out a niche that goes beyond its famed chicken fingers, per the NYPost. By inviting star athletes to serve customers at drive-thrus, the brand has created a tradition that fans can’t get enough of. The latest to join this trend is Dodgers outfielder Kiké Hernández, who served chicken fingers to eager fans after his team’s World Series win. This strategy has brought stars from across the sports spectrum into Raising Cane’s restaurants, from basketball’s Al Horford to collegiate sports stars like LSU’s Angel Reese.

Raising Cane’s has a rich history of connecting with sports culture. Todd Graves, the co-founder and CEO of Raising Cane’s, has long championed partnerships with sports teams and athletes, which began in 2003 with a sponsorship of LSU’s baseball team. At the time, Graves made this investment to maximize visibility, aiming for a low cost-per-impression approach by placing the Cane’s logo in the outfield, where it often appeared on local sports news highlights. That initial investment paid off, and Graves later expanded the brand’s presence by partnering with teams like the New Orleans Saints. These early sports ties laid the foundation for today’s promotions, where Raising Cane’s is now inseparable from sports and culture moments, including the latest NIL opportunities.

Viral Athlete Cameos: A Winning Strategy

The idea of having famous athletes work a shift began as a happy accident when James Harden made an appearance at a store opening near Oklahoma City in 2012. When photos of Harden leaning out the drive-thru window spread online, Graves realized he was onto something unique. The concept took off in 2021 when Snoop Dogg’s drive-thru appearance promoting his new album went viral. Fans loved the surprise and thrill of seeing celebrities on the other side of the window, flipping the script on typical brand endorsements.

In a bid to keep these engagements fresh, Raising Cane’s introduced partnerships with high-profile college athletes through NIL deals. Recently, the brand teamed up with Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, USC’s Ally Batenhorst, LSU guard Trace Young, and Oregon guard Deja Kelly to promote their Fall collaboration with Sportiqe. These athletes modeled the apparel line featuring jackets, hats, and accessories in a campaign that connects college pride with Raising Cane’s growing brand appeal.

Graves has ensured that these promotions go beyond simple transactions. The brand emphasizes lasting relationships, supporting athletes’ charitable efforts, and creating memorable, positive fan experiences. Today, these campaigns contribute to Raising Cane’s unique identity in the fast food space, making the chain not just a place to eat but a cornerstone of sports culture.