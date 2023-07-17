The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley are up against the clock when it comes to a long-term deal, as the deadline to come to an agreement is at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Saquon Barkley and Giants general manager Joe Schoen have been at a stalemate since the franchise tag was placed on Barkley. Joe Schoen used the franchise tag just minutes after signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term contract.

Despite Barkley's decision to get CAA involved along with Roc Nation Sports in the negotiations, the Giants are not interested in re-starting or re-shuffling negotiations, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

If Barkley and the Giants do not agree to a long-term deal before Monday's deadline, Barkley will have to decide whether so sign the franchise tag and show up, or sit out game. It has been reported previously that Barkley's status for week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys would be in question if no long-term deal is agreed to.

The Giants would likely have to deal with Barkley being absent from the team's training camp if there is no long-term deal that is agreed to, so that is the incentive for Schoen and the organization to get a deal done.

Barkley is the team's best weapon, and he has good chemistry with Daniel Jones. The two were a key part of the team's run to the playoffs in the 2022 season. With just hours to spare, Barkley's negotiation with the Giants is one of the biggest stories in the NFL, along with Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard's negotiations with their teams.