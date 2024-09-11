Knowing how to get VC in NBA 2K25 is essential to building your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM. It's quite a precious commodity that should only be spent on things you'll need it for. However, not everybody knows how to get VC in every way possible. Therefore, we created a guide detailing how you can get VC in NBA 2K25.

How Do You Get VC In NBA 2K25?

There are a number of ways to earn VC in NBA 2K25:

Playing MyCAREER Games

Completing MyCAREER Quests

Playing Heart of a Dynasty

Watching 2KTV

Premium Pass Rewards

Purchasing VC Separately

*Limited Time Locker Codes

Playing MyCAREER Games

Firstly, the most consistent way to earn VC is by playing MyCAREER games. But did you know the difficulty you play on affects the amount of VC and MyPOINTS you earn?

Rookie – 30% VC & 75% MyPOINTS Modifier

Semi-Pro – 60% VC & 85% MyPOINTS Modifier

Pro – 100% VC & 100% MyPOINTS Modifier

All-Star – 120% VC & 120% MyPOINTS Modifier

Superstar – 140% VC & 135% MyPOINTS Modifier

Hall of Fame – 160% VC & 150% MyPOINTS Modifier

The general rule of thumb is to try and at least play games on Pro difficulty. But if you're really good at NBA 2K25, playing on Superstar or HOF difficulty can give you the best VC earnings per game. You can set the quarters to be short if you just want to run through the season. However, keep in mind that certain things affect how much VC you earn:

Your Teammate Grade

Your Stats (points, assists, etc)

Some players like to sim the rest of the match once they've reached a certain threshold. But make sure there isn't enough time in the game for your grade to drop or team to lose. If you do decide to do this, make sure to play on an easier difficulty.

MyCAREER Quests

Throughout your NBA journey, you'll be able to accept all different kinds of quests, many of which offer VC. In fact, many of the “tutorial” quests you receive at the beginning just hand out VC for free. All you need to do for some of these is just visit a character at a certain location. It's good practice to visit these places/characters before you begin your career:

Chris Brickley's Gym

Art of Shooting Facility

RISE vs. ELITE Area

Ronnie 2K

Not only will you earn VC by completing quests, but some of these quests introduce you to other useful mechanics or features you'll end up using to improve your character.

Heart of A Dynasty

Another thing you can do before you hit the courts is play Heart of a Dynasty. This four-part mode follows your player throughout their pre-NBA days. You'll see yourself compete in High School Football all the way to the FIBA U-19 Tournament. You'll even get to compete in an Open Run competition featuring real NBA players.

Each mission in this mode offers a VC payout for earning the three-star reward. While not the biggest reward, the levels themselves are easy to complete. Furthermore, they provide a nice backstory. Therefore, we recommend everyone play these missions at least once.

Watching 2KTV

Every Friday a new episode of 2KTV releases. These episodes present you different questions you need to answer to earn a reward. Sometimes the rewards include VC to improve your MyPLAYER. Check out our guide for Episode 1. Then, continue to check back with us every Friday to see the latest answers!

Premium Pass Reward

For those who purchase the Pro Pass (Season Pass) earn a premium reward track. Fortunately, this reward track is loaded with VC to spend on your MyPLAYER. Although we recommend not spending real money on VC, the Premium Pass at least lets you unlock other good items along the way. Check out the rewards for Season 1.

Buying VC Separately

NBA 2K25, like its predecessors, lets you buy VC separately with real money. However, we recommend not buying it because of the outrageous prices. Therefore, avoid buying VC with real money. Using the other methods above should be enough to improve your player over time.

Lastly, Visual Concepts will release more redeemable locker codes. There's a slight chance that some of these codes offer VC, but do not count on it. With 2KDay now long behind us, the developers are no longer releasing limited quantity VC locker codes. But, continue to check the latest locker codes anyway. You never know what you might see.

Overall, that includes all the ways you can get VC in NBA 2K25. We hope this guide helps you earn some previous virtual currency to improve your virtual baller.

Overall, that includes all the ways you can get VC in NBA 2K25. We hope this guide helps you earn some previous virtual currency to improve your virtual baller.