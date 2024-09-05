NBA 2K25's MyCAREER Mode offers a Heart of A Dynasty, a four-part series in which MP (You) re-live their past basketball experiences. The series sees you go from High School Basketball to FIBA right before your NBA career officially begins. But these levels also provide different rewards for your MyPLAYER, including VC, Jerseys, and much more. Therefore, we listed all missions below, including how to complete them, and all the rewards you can earn.

NBA 2K25 MyCAREER Heart of A Dynasty Guide – All Levels, Objectives, & Rewards

Overall, Heart of a Dynasty features four total missions to complete. Additionally, each mission rewards the player with Stars depending on certain criteria. Essentially, you want to earn the three-star reward for each mission, which offers the player VC.

Heart of a Dynasty Missions can be found in your crib across from your MyCOURT.

#1 Dynasty vs. The Wolf Pack

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outperform Patrick in Teammate Grade Reward: Wolfpack Jersey 2 Stars – Win by 10 and outperform Patrick in Teammate Grade Reward: Dynasty Jersey 3 Stars – Win by 15 and outperform Patrick in Teammate Grade Reward – 1,000 VC



The first mission of Heart of a Dynasty sees MP going up against Patrick Wells. Both characters are best friends in the present, but that's not the case here. In fact, Wells won't be friendly with you right off the bat. As such, we need to teach him a lesson and absolutely decimate him.

This level is pretty easy. If you're an experienced NBA 2K, you'll have no trouble making Patrick look like a nobody. However, if you're new to NBA 2K25, I recommend playing the Learn2K tutorial. The basic tutorials alone should be enough to help you understand the mechanics.

In order to maintain a higher teammate grade, you just need to play well. Make your shots (or at least good shot selection), pass the ball, set up screens, and practice good defensive movement. Assists are also a great way to increase your teammate grade.

#2 Illinois State Tournament

Objectives: 1 Star – Win Reward – Bearcats Jersey 2 Stars – Win and get 4+ assists Reward – Panthers Jersey 3 Stars – Win and get 7+ assists Reward – 1,250 VC



The second level of Heart of A Dynasty now sees you and Patrick on the same team. But the stakes are higher now, as you're playing in the Illinois State Championships. Although MP is considered a baller at this point, Patrick urges you to “pass the rock, man!”. So, like any good teammate, we're going to need to rack up assists.

The key here is to just pass the ball often to whoever's open. As a PG, I just had my Center set up a screen for me. Then, after running halfway to the basket, just pass it back to my center who usually makes the shot. But use whatever method that works best for you. But above all else, you also need to win.

#3 FIBA 2023 U19 Basketball World Cup

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and outscore Izan Almansa Reward – Team USA Ball 2 Stars – Win and outscore Izan Almansa by 10 Reward – Team USA Jersey 3 Stars – Win and outscore Izan Almansa by 15 Reward – 1,500 VC



It's the 2023 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup Finals, and MP is no doubt the best player on the team. But now you'll be facing your toughest opponent yet, Izan Almansa. This guy has earned multiple tournament MVPs and like you, is also on a hot streak. It's a clash of the titans!

The main goal here is to be selfish and be a ball hog. Almansa is pretty good and will often score. If you can, try to force him to pass the ball. Even if Spain scores, you at least don't have to worry about Almansa outscoring you. Overall, this level isn't too difficult, but outscoring him by 15 might be a challenge if you're new to the series.

#4 NBA Open Run

Objectives: 1 Star – Win and successfully complete Trash Talk with Austin Reaves Reward – Trash Talk Responses 2 Stars – Win by 5 and successfully complete Trash Talk with Austin Reaves Reward – Austin Reaves 3 Stars – Win by 7 and successfully complete Trash Talk with Austin Reaves Reward – 2,000 VC



Lastly, we come to the NBA Open, the final mission of Heart of A Dynasty. Jalen Brunson is hosting an open event full of star players, including one Austin Reaves. Reaves is pretty upset with MP for a tweet he posted when he was 16. Although you try to apologize, Reaves isn't having it. So it's time to trask talk him with one of two options:

Win and outscore Austin Reaves by 5 points

Win and hold Austin Reaves under 6 points

Regardless of which one you decide to do, you need to complete that objective. I personally chose the former, because you already need to beat Reaves by 7 to earn the Three-Star reward. Holding him under 6 points as a 60-70 OVR right off the bat might be too difficult for some.

Overall, that includes all Heart of a Dynasty missions in NBA 2K25 MyCAREER. We wish you the best of luck in earning the three-star reward in each level. Overall, you can earn up to 5,750 VC by completing a Hearty of a Dynasty before beginning your career. So definitely take advantage of this opportunity to boost your attributes.

Meanwhile, check out a few other ways you can earn rewards in NBA 2K25. 2KTV offers free rewards every week, while Season 1 offers goodies for both MyCAREER and MyTEAM players.

