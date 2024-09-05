NBA 2K25‘s MyCAREER mode brings back the RISE and ELITE affiliations, who compete against each other every season to earn a REP boost and an exclusive 2x REP event. Although you can switch between affiliations after joining them, we want to help you understand the differences between them. So, who should you join in NBA 2K25, RISE or ELITE?

NBA 2K25 RISE vs. ELITE

When you first enter The City in NBA 2K25, you'll find Chris Manning and Shakedown waiting outside their affiliation bases. Speak to them to initiate the RISE vs. Elite Quest. After you finish talking to them, they'll wait outside the entrance of their respective affiliation base. Talk to either one of them to join their affiliation.

Joining an affiliation gives players access to different rewards, exclusive areas and shops, and more. But the main reason you'll want to join an affiliation is to increase your REP, and level up your affiliation rank. Each rank comes with some nice rewards that will definitely improve your MyPLAYER. For example, reaching the Veteran I rank for either RISE or Elite rewards the player with the Heat Check Booster.

Nevertheless, we'll go over each affiliation and their differences, ranks, and rewards.

RISE Affiliation Exclusive Benefits

Rise Daily Spin Rewards

Affiliation-Exclusive Shops, Quests, and Courts.

RISE Affiliation Progress & Rewards

Level Reward Rookie I Rookie II Rise Player Banner + ‘Breathe' Teammote Rookie III 10 of each Gatorade Boost and Skill Boost + Taunt Emotes Rookie IV No Shirt Option + MyCOURT Mural Rookie V 2 Extra Badge-Improving Drills after completing games in MyCAREER , the REC, or The City Starter I Two-Way Tenacity Booster Starter II Recharge Booster Starter III 5x Cap Breakers Starter IV 20 of each Skill Boost + MyPLAYER Animations

Starter V Takeover Accelerator + 20 of each Gatorade Boost Veteran I Heat Check Booster + Veteran Level Prizing in Daily Rewards + Animated RISE Player Banner Veteran II 5x Cap Breakers Veteran III Metallic Body Mods + 25% off MyCAREER Apparel Veteran IV 100,000 VC + 99 of each Gatorade and Skill Boost Veteran V Big Head Body Mod + 150,000 VC Legend I Legend Level Prizing in Daily Rewards + 5x Cap Breakers Legend II Unlimited Skill Boosts + 250,000 VC Legend III Unlimited Gatorade Boosts + 500,000 VC Legend IV 1,000,000 VC + First 100 Players Receive Free Digital Copy of NBA 2K26

Legend V 10,000,000 VC

ELITE Exclusive Benefits

Elite Daily Spin Rewards

Affiliation Exclusive Shops, Quests, and Courts

ELITE Affiliation Progression & Rewards

Level Reward Rookie I Rookie II ELITE Player Banner + ‘Breathe' Teammote Rookie III 10 of each Gatorade Boost and Skill Boost + Taunt Emotes Rookie IV No Shirt Option + MyCOURT Mural Rookie V 2 Extra Badge-Improving Drills after completing games in MyCAREER , the REC, or The City Starter I Two-Way Tenacity Booster Starter II Recharge Booster Starter III 5x Cap Breakers Starter IV 20 of each Skill Boost + MyPLAYER Animations

Starter V Takeover Accelerator + 20 of each Gatorade Boost Veteran I Heat Check Booster + Veteran Level Prizing in Daily Rewards + Animated ELITE Player Banner Veteran II 5x Cap Breakers Veteran III Metallic Body Mods + 25% off MyCAREER Apparel Veteran IV 100,000 VC + 99 of each Gatorade and Skill Boost Veteran V Big Head Body Mod + 150,000 VC Legend I Legend Level Prizing in Daily Rewards + 5x Cap Breakers Legend II Unlimited Skill Boosts + 250,000 VC Legend III Unlimited Gatorade Boosts + 500,000 VC Legend IV 1,000,000 VC + First 100 Players Receive Free Digital Copy of NBA 2K26

Legend V 10,000,000 VC

Which Affiliation Should You Join in NBA 2K25 – RISE or ELITE?

Unlike NBA 2K24, there's not as much of a difference between the two affiliations this year. Since you can technically unlock abilities like Heat Check on either side, it all comes down to your preference. Therefore, most of the changes are mostly cosmetic. If you prefer an aquatic theme, check out ELITE. If you like mechs, play for RISE.

That said, we definitely recommend you join an affiliation in NBA 2K25. The benefits that come with it are too much to be ignored.

Can You Change your Affiliation?

You can change your affiliation later on, but keep note of a few things:

Any REP you earned with your previous affiliation resets

Your current quests reset, and you can't do your new affiliation's quests until the next season

You won't be able to transfer back until the next season

Therefore, take your time when deciding which affiliation you want to join. But whatever you do, make sure to join one!

Why You Should Join an Affiliation in NBA 2K25

Affiliations reward the player in more ways than one every season. Firstly, both sides compete against each other every season. The winner earns a REP Boost along with their own exclusive 2x REP Event. This should help players trying to reach the next level. Furthermore, Affiliation quests reward players with sweet items and even VC.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about both affiliations this year in NBA 2K25. Although they're not as different this year than they were in NBA 2K24, you should still join one. Take your time, and decide when you're ready. May the best affiliation win!

