Here's how you can watch the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Livestream, and what you can expect.

The Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Livestream is almost here, and here's how you can watch it.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Livestream Schedule: December 8th, 2023

The Genshin Impact Version 4.3 Special Program Livestream “Roses and Muskets” is scheduled on Friday, December 8th, 2023 at 8:00 AM (UTC-4). It will go live on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel, followed by a premiere on the official Genshin Impact YouTube channel an hour later.

Version 4.3 Special Program Preview Dear Travelers, It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/8/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)! https://t.co/xo4YDsJS27#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/iSl8HCpcLY — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 6, 2023

Based on the initial announcement, the cast for this livestream will be Sarah Miller-Crews as Lumine, Brenna Larsen as Navia, and Chevreuse's currently unknown voice actor.

What to Expect on Genshin Impact Version 4.3

Spoiler warning for those who are not yet caught up with the main story.

New Playable Character – Navia

“When we were young, we used to play a kind of tabletop game where she would be the adventurer and I the host. Playing things by ear has always come naturally to me — but all the same, I was often stumped by her decisions and the ripostes she came out with. But then again, that's what made it so interesting.”

— Clorinde

“Helm of the Radiant Rose” Navia is a 5-star Geo character slated to be playable on Genshin Impact Version 4.3. Her weapon is a Claymore. Navia will be the first 5-star Geo character to be released almost two years ago in Version 2.3. Considering all Geo characters including 4-stars, the most recent one was Yun Jin back in Version 2.4.

New Playable Character – Chevreuse

“…Captain Chevreuse, once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol's entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters whose only concern is getting rich, and even a bandit whose band of cronies almost succeeded in robbing a bank! If you hadn't personally caught him red-handed — scoping the place out under the guise of being an investor — they might very well have pulled it off… For pity's sake, we're supposed to be the Maison Gardiennage! Even if just to preserve our image, please consider doing something!”

— The ninth in a series of pleading letters sent to Chevreuse by Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes

“Executor of Justice” Chevreuse is a 4-star Pyro Polearm character. Before her official reveal she was only previously mentioned in character voicelines, particularly by Freminet and Wriothesley. She is Ousia-aligned and her affiliation lies with the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol as its captain.