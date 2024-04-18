USC will have one more spring game on the Pac-12 Network before their move to the Big Ten for the 2024-25 season. USA Today's Trojans website has some issues with the TV assignment, as other spring games have much more coverage on Saturday. They show many schools, including Big Ten programs and new Big Ten schools like USC, that can be viewed more easily. Georgia Southern has a better television assignment, which stings the most for USC fans, as former coach Clay Helton is more accessible than the Trojans. Despite the disrespect, there are plenty of storylines for USC's roster entering their first season without Caleb Williams. Let's look at how to watch USC's spring game, with a date, time, and important roster notes.
USC Football spring game info
Date: April 20th, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
How to Watch: Pac-12 Network
D'Anton Lynn takes over the USC defense
USC hired Lynn after he turned around the UCLA defense in 2023. The defensive side of the ball ruined USC's last season with future first-overall pick Caleb Williams, so fans will be eager to see if that concern is rectified by Lynn and assistant coaches Eric Henderson, Matt Entz, and Doug Belk. Lynn had a top-ten defense with UCLA in 2023.
Kameryn Fountain turned some heads from day one of spring practice. He enrolled at USC in the spring of 2024, graduating a semester early from high school. Fountain could steal plenty of playing time as a true freshman at defensive end.
Fountain was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. His rank at his position was No.7 by 247Sports, No.13 by ESPN, No.17 by On3, and No.26 by Rivals. He was an Under Armour All-American and invited to compete in the 2024 NBS All-American Bowl.
Finding Caleb Williams' replacement
Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava will compete for the starting quarterback job for the 2024 season. There has been an open competition between the two in spring practices, and the better performance in this game will likely have the upper hand going into training camp. Miller Moss is the frontrunner to become the starter.
Moss has been at USC for the last three seasons. He is 66 for 92, throwing 914 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 27 yards on ten attempts. Moss played in the Holiday Bowl in 2023 after Williams opted to sit out and prepare for the draft. He was the Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP, setting the record with six touchdown passes. It was also the most TD passes thrown in a USC bowl game and the most thrown by a USC quarterback in his first start.
Jayden Maiava was the starter for UNLV in 2023. He threw for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also contributed to the rushing game, with 277 yards and three touchdowns. Maiava may be behind Moss right now, but his poise and performance as a freshman at UNLV sets the Trojans up for a good insurance policy if Moss falters as a starter. Moss could stay for another two seasons with the Trojans, so USC will want to give Maiava a good look so they don't lose him next offseason. If Maiava sees that he won't become a starter until his senior year, he may look for a fresh start in the transfer portal.
A fresh start for USC
USC fans will want to see some form of progress after their performance last season. The Trojans ended their final season in the Pac-12 poorly, going 5-4 in the conference and 8-5 overall. The season felt like a waste, with the future No.1 overall pick leading under center.
It won't get any easier for the Trojans in the new look Big Ten. Be sure to tune in and see how their future looks on the Pac-12 network.