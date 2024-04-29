After months of waiting, Eighting finally revealed Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact’s gameplay and roster. Considering the developers’ history with Capcom vs. Marvel games, the upcoming anime fighting game takes inspiration from it. Nen x Impact is a 2D 3v3 fighting game that utilizes tag mechanics.
Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact is the anime’s first true fighting game. They previously came out with other game titles, however, they focused more on adventure or turn-based combat. Given the premise of the series, it makes perfect sense for Hunter x Hunter to have a fighting game. Some can argue that this move is long overdue.
Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact Gameplay
As mentioned earlier, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact is going to be a 3v3 fighting game. Unlike games like Naruto and Dragon Ball, wherein the other two characters play supporting roles, Hunter x Hunter will have players switch among their three selected characters. However, inactive characters can still be used as a support to add more chaos to the mix.
As the match commences, opposing players will have 120 seconds to win. There are a couple of ways to claim victory in Nen x Impact. Players can either knock their opponents out completely or have more characters left standing as the time expires.
Given how Eighting are the developers of Nen x Impact, they’ve adapted many of Capcom vs Marvel’s game mechanics. These include the knockout system, the tag system, and overall fighting gameplay.
Other things to look forward to are the Hunter x Hunter rosters’ special abilities. Each character will have a unique special move that can be executed during the match. Then there’s the Overgear mechanic which has players filling up the bar until the max before unleashing an immense power of attacks.
Roster
Character select screen for Hunter X Hunter: Nen X Impact. pic.twitter.com/SeN0xkZi78
— Fighting Game Anniversaries (@FGAnniversaries) April 25, 2024
Based on the most recent gameplay reveal, Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will have 16 playable characters. These players include the following:
- Gon Freecs
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Leorio Paradinight
- Hisoka Morow
- Isaac Netero
- Uvogin
- Machi Komacine
Eighting is yet to reveal the other eight characters in the game. Given the looks of the character select screen, it appears that players will go through a series of challenges to unlock new characters. It’s refreshing to see a fighting game have players work for characters instead of purchasing them.
However, having a roster of 16 characters is quite underwhelming, even by Eighting’s standards. Most fighting games nowadays have an average of 30 playable characters at launch. With that in mind, there’s a slight possibility that the developers could implement DLC characters for a quick cash grab.
That remains to be seen though. Eighting hasn’t made any official announcements regarding when they plan on launching Nen x Impact. With a demo already being showcased at EVO Japan 2024, chances are the game will launch sometime in 2025. Given the time they have left before it releases, new fighters might come to the mix, adding to the anticipated 16 characters.
