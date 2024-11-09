ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes travel to take on the Colorado Avalanche, two teams going in separate directions. The teams split the season series last year, with the Avalanche winning 4-1 at home in October and the Hurricanes returning the favor in February 5-2. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes have been on a roll this season in a year where they expected to take a step back after a decade of regular season success. However, Carolina has won eight consecutive games after a successful trip through Western Canada and an undefeated four-game home stand.

The Avalanche have two players, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who could finish one-two in the league in points. A forward and defenseman on the same team haven't finished first and second in points since Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey did it with the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. However, the Avalanche have lost four of their last five games and sit sixth in the Central Division with a 6-8 record. Makar looked like he may be out for their recent loss against the Winnipeg Jets, but the injury wasn't as serious as it looked. They'll need Makar and MacKinnon healthy to get things back on track.

Here are the Hurricanes-Avalanches NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Avalanche Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -125

Colorado Avalanche: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 6.5 (-115)

Under: 6.5 (-105)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network, Altitude

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes have been an elite offensive team this season, averaging 4.17 goals per game. It's the part of the game where the Avalanche could get into trouble, as their defense and goaltending have been abysmal this season. Alexandar Georgiev is quickly becoming the worst acquisition in recent history, as Colorado tried to replace Darcy Kuemper after their Stanley Cup win. They believed Georgiev was the answer, but he has been a disaster. It's reached a new low this season, as he has a 1-5-0 record, with a 4.05 goals-against average and a .847 save percentage. Justus Annunen is the better option, but he hasn't been perfect, with a 2.64 goals-against and a .894 save percentage.

Martin Necas has found a different gear over his last five games. He is quickly becoming one of the top offensive players in the division, recording four goals and eight assists over that span.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

Frederik Andersen has been struggling to stay healthy during his entire Hurricanes tenure. The Danish netminder had an excellent start to the year with a 3-1 record, a 1.48 goals-against average, and a .941 save percentage. However, he suffered a lower-body injury, keeping him out of the lineup for an undisclosed time. Pyotr Kochetkov has a near-flawless record at 7-1, but he has a 2.51 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. The Avalanche have an elite offensive unit and could succeed against Kochetkov in this matchup.

Final Hurricanes-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

Georgiev had a bounce-back game in his last start when he lost 1-0 to the Jets. However, who Jared Bednar will start this game is unclear. It's hard to say whether Georgiev can string two good starts together, as we haven't seen him do it yet this season. A Georgiev vs. Kochetkov matchup with these two offenses could be a high-scoring affair.

