The Carolina Hurricanes head north of the border to take on the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Oilers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Hurricanes-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Oilers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-230)

Moneyline: +110

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+188)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Oilers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Edmonton is allowing the sixth-most goals per game at exactly 4.00. The Oilers also average the second-fewest hits per game, and they are the worst team when it comes to the penalty kill. Carolina has a fantastic chance to put up some goals Tuesday night. Carolina is ninth in powerplay percentage, so if they get their chance, there is a good chance they score.

The Hurricanes are expected to face Stuart Skinner. Skinner has not been great this season. He is 1-3-0 on the season, and his save percentage is just .851. In his four starts, Skinner has allowed at least three goals in all of them. The Hurricanes need to put more than a few pucks on net, and they will win this game.

Carolina allows the least amount of shots per game at 23.5. This is important as the Oilers can get hot at any moment. With the offensive talent on the Oilers, the Hurricanes have to be very careful when it comes to their play in the defensive zone. If they can continue to keep pucks off the net, the Hurricanes will win this game.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Edmonton has Connor McDavid, and he is the best player in hockey. McDavid has six points on the season, which leads the team. Five of those points have come via assist. McDavid has a few good teammates to lean on, as well. Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner do a great job for the Oilers. With these players, the Oilers will always have a chance to win.

Edmonton is going to be matched up with Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov is off to a worse start than the other goaltender on the Hurricanes. He has only started two games, but he is coming off a game in which he allowed four goals against the St. Louis Blues. That was on just 19 shots, as well. Do not expect the Oilers to take 30+ shots, but they should still be able to net a few with Kochetkov starting.

The Oilers are the best team in the NHL when it comes to face-offs. Draisaitl, McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Adam Henrique are all excellent in the circle. Winning these face-offs is important as the Oilers want to control the puck. If Edmonton can win their face-offs Tuesday night, expect them to have a big game.

Final Hurricanes-Oilers Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. Both teams are good, but they are off to rocky starts. However, the Oilers are just the better team in my opinion. They will win the face-offs, and the Oilers will score a few times. McDavid and Draisaitl are going to lead the Oilers to win. I am going to take the Oilers to win this game straight up at home.

Final Hurricanes-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-132)