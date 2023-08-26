Ariana Grande’s team reportedly expressed discontent with Scooter Braun over his alleged refusal to cut short his vacation and assist in addressing the media frenzy surrounding her rumored relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, Yahoo reports.

Sources suggest that Braun's decreased availability as a manager due to his expanded role as HYBE America’s CEO was a point of contention. For Grande, specifically, it's claimed that he declined to interrupt his vacation to help her team manage the media coverage of her relationship with Slater, who recently filed for divorce from his partner of 10 years, Lilly Jay. Concurrently, Grande herself is in the midst of a separation from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez.

Lilly Jay, speaking openly to Page Six, emphasized Grande’s prominent position in the situation: “Grande is ‘the story,' really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.” The past week saw Grande facing unfavorable press and social media discussions about her dating history, with references to her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Matthew Belloni, the reporter who initially broke the news of Grande severing ties with Braun as her manager, disclosed on Puck News that “Grande’s team wanted her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, to fly to New York from a vacation in Europe to help put out the fires. Braun, who has cultivated an A-list client roster by being the guy who can counsel his artists through scandal—despite, or possibly because of, his own outsized and often shameless public persona—declined to make the trip. That answer took at least one person on Grande’s team by surprise. ‘I deserve a vacation,’ Braun is said to have told them.”

Braun recently addressed the reported departures on Twitter/X, writing, “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.” The tone appeared to be lighthearted, poking fun at memes circulating online that humorously speculate about various fictional characters leaving Braun's agency.