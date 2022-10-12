‘I don’t think there was any intent’: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts to Davante Adams shoving cameraman

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of much controversy after his despicable actions following the Las Vegas Raiders’ crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams’ frustrations with yet another Raiders choke bubbled over, and he inexplicably shoved a cameraman, who was a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, while he was exiting the field in Arrowhead Stadium.

However, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was worked extensively with Adams behind the scenes, came to the defense of his star wideout’s character, saying that Adams did not deliberately push someone who was merely doing his job.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being. I know that was an unfortunate situation,” McDaniels said, per ESPN. “We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

In the aftermath of Davante Adams’ shove, the aggrieved cameraman filed a police report alleging that he had sustained injuries after he was knocked to the ground. While the injuries were deemed to have been “non-life threatening”, the cameraman was well within his right to take matters into the hands of the authorities, especially when he could have been seriously hurt by a 6’1, 215-pound man for no reason whatsoever.

In addition, the NFL could also mete out some form of punishment towards the 29-year old wideout, as there is no place for such kinds of behavior anywhere, much less in professional sports. Everyone has their lapses in judgment, but a line is crossed whenever it involves a violent act. For their part, Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will be ready to cooperate with whatever the NFL decides to do.

“But whatever [the NFL] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply. But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point,” McDaniels added.

To his credit, Davante Adams immediately regretted his actions, and he penned an apology on his Twitter account shortly after the incident. The Raiders will get a much-needed week off, what with their bye week being in Week 6, which should be more than enough time for the issue to simmer down and for Adams to truly make amends, and for the Raiders to get their act together on the field after a rough 1-4 start.