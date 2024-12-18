Everyone has an opinion on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about the NFL's upcoming Christmas Day broadcasts on Netflix, Rapoport discussed the high-profile relationship. He enjoys seeing Kelce, whom he has previously met, happy, and the two seem to enjoy their partner's interests.

“They seem to make each other very happy. They seem to be extremely into each other's worlds, which, for anyone who's in a relationship like that, that's an amazing thing and not always reality,” Rapoport explained.

He further explained how his wife is not a football fan, per se. But she will still keep tabs on whether or not he broke a big story. He feels like Swift and Kelce are similar.

Furthermore, Swift being a part of the NFL world is a positive as she brings more eyes to the game. Rapoport just wants people to “enjoy” football as much as he does. And she has brought more fans to the gridiron with her presence.

“One thing about Taylor Swift is she has opened the door to so many young girls, and not just young girls, but fans of hers who weren't previously fans of football to turn on a game,” said Rapoport. “So whether or not an 8-year-old girl or a 20-year-old man or whoever is turning on Netflix to say, like, ‘Hey, I wonder if Taylor's gonna be there.'

“Come for Taylor, stay for football. That's good; I'm all for it. I think it's been great,” he concluded.

Taylor Swift and the guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce have been one of the focal points of the NFL since they started dating in September 2023. It started when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called out Swift on the New Heights podcast. He tried to meet her after an Eras Tour show, but she did not greet guests.

A couple of months later, she showed up to the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. Throughout the rest of the season, Swift attended 12 more of Kelce's games, including Super Bowl LVIII.

In turn, Kelce supported Swift when she was on her Eras Tour. He attended several shows, including a lot of her European tour dates, and also appeared on stage with her. During her concert at Wembley Stadium in June 2024, Kelce performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

It is nice to know that everyone is rooting for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Unfortunately, Rapoport has not met Swift yet. He told me that he was hoping to get a selfie at Super Bowl LVIII but didn't (make it happen, Taylor!). He did humbly brag that he has one with Lady Gaga, though.