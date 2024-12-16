Following the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Cleveland Browns, Travis Kelce encountered some Taylor Swift fans.

A Swiftie took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a video of Kelce leaving the stadium. The fan, who was wearing an Eras Tour T-shirt, was high-fived by the Chiefs tight end. She was elated after, as she fell into her friend's arms.

The moment was brief, but it shows the impact celebrities have on fans. Kelce high-fiving the Swift fans took a second of his time and gave them a memory that will last a lifetime.

Was Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' win over the Browns?

Unfortunately, the Swifties were unable to see Swift at the Chiefs' latest game. She skipped their latest away game, something she has done all season.

So far, Swift has attended five of the Chiefs games this season. They have all been home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Coming up, the Chiefs have a home game against the Houston Texans and two away games (against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos). Then, they will head into the postseason.

Now that the Eras Tour is over, Swift should be able to attend more of their games. Even if the Chiefs make the Super Bowl, Swift will not top her number of games attended last year (13).

The Chiefs' scary win vs. the Browns

Despite a win, the Chiefs suffered a scare in their game against the Browns. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed to suffer an injury late in the game.

Luckily, the Chiefs did not have too much trouble beating the Browns. Jameis Winston sunk the team by throwing three interceptions. Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson also threw an interception.

Meanwhile, Mahomes completed half of his passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. It was not a banner game for Mahomes, but he did not turn the ball over.

Kelce had four catches for 27 yards in the game. He has had a disappointing season, only catching two touchdowns so far. Granted, he is eighth in the NFL in receptions (84). He only has 709 yards, though.

With the postseason coming up, the Chiefs will need Kelce to get back on track with Mahomes. He is one of the greatest postseason tight ends of all time, holding the NFL records for most postseason receptions (165), postseason touchdowns by a tight end (19), and postseason receiving yards (7,909).

The Chiefs are attempting to pull off a three-peat. They would be the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row if they can accomplish the feat.

They have won two-straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles and San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVII and LVIII, respectively.