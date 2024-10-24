ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway continues on the main card the main event fight for the UFC Featherweight Championship between the reigning and defending UFC Featherweight Champion Ila Topuria taking on the No. 2 ranked featherweight contender and former featherweight champion Max Holloway. Topuria is fresh off securing his title win and is coming into this fight looking to complete his first title defense meanwhile, Holloway is coming off one of the best knockouts in UFC history back in the historic UFC 300 PPV event. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Topuria-Holloway prediction and pick.

Ilia Topuria (15-0) has remained unbeaten all the way up until his first title fight where he did the unthinkable by knocking out the featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski to capture the UFC Featherweight Championship. Now, “El Matador” will look to continue his dominance and defend his title for the first time when he takes on Max Holloway this weekend at UFC 308.

Max Holloway (26-7) went in and defended his ‘BMF' title when he took on Justin Gaethje brutally knocking him out with just one second to spare in one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history at UFC 300. Now, Holloway gets what could potentially be his last crack at the featherweight championship when he takes on the champ Ilia Topuria this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the Topuria-Holloway UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Ilia Topuria-Max Holloway Odds

Ilia Topuria: -230

Max Holloway: +190

Over 4.5 rounds: +110

Under 4.5 rounds: -140

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Ilia Topuria Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Alexander Volkanovski – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 13 (5 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Ilia Topuria is poised to successfully defend his featherweight title against Max Holloway at UFC 308 this weekend. The undefeated champion's combination of devastating power and elite grappling skills presents a unique challenge for Holloway, who has never faced an opponent with Topuria's specific skill set. Topuria's knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the title showcased his ability to end fights in an instant, even against the division's most seasoned veterans. His patient yet aggressive style, coupled with his youth and hunger, gives him a significant edge over the more experienced but potentially shopworn Holloway.

Expand Tweet

While Holloway's striking acumen and volume punching have long been his hallmarks, Topuria's pressure and ability to dominate in all areas of the octagon will likely neutralize “Blessed” Max's usual gameplan. Topuria's wrestling and submission skills provide additional avenues to victory that Holloway may struggle to counter. The champion's assertion that Holloway hasn't evolved significantly in recent years, particularly in grappling, rings true when examining their respective skill sets. Topuria's well-rounded approach and ability to adapt mid-fight make him the favorite to retain his title in what promises to be an exciting main event in Abu Dhabi.

Why Max Holloway Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Justin Gaethje – KO/TKO R5

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 15 (12 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Max Holloway is set to reclaim the UFC featherweight championship from Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 this weekend, showcasing why he's still the best 145-pounder in the world. Holloway's experience, striking prowess, and legendary durability give him a significant edge over the young champion. “Blessed” has faced and defeated the division's elite for years, adapting his game to overcome various challenges. His recent knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 demonstrated that Holloway's power and precision have only improved with time, making him an even more dangerous threat to Topuria's reign.

Expand Tweet

While Topuria's undefeated record is impressive, Holloway's veteran savvy and well-rounded skill set will prove too much for the champion to handle. Holloway's ability to maintain a relentless pace and absorb punishment while dishing out volume striking will wear down Topuria as the fight progresses. The former champion's takedown defense and scrambling ability will neutralize Topuria's grappling advantage, forcing a striking battle where Holloway excels. With his unparalleled experience in five-round wars and championship fights, Holloway will capitalize on Topuria's inexperience at the highest level, reclaiming his throne and cementing his legacy as one of the greatest featherweights of all time.

Final Ilia Topuria-Max Holloway Prediction & Pick

This fight has the makings of an all-time great performance from both fighters. Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway certainly don't like one another and they finally get to settle their beef this weekend inside the Octagon. When it comes down to it, while Holloway has fought and beaten the best of the best in the UFC it just seems it is Topuria's time reigning the featherweight division.

Ultimately, this is going to be a closely-contested battle to the very end but it will be Topuria mixing in the strikes with his grappling just doing enough throughout the five rounds to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Ilia Topuria-Max Holloway Prediction & Pick: Ilia Topuria (-230), Over 4.5 Rounds (-140)