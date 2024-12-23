Although Indiana football scored two touchdowns late versus Notre Dame, they were thoroughly outclassed in their Playoff game on Friday night. Unfortunately, the concerns about a soft schedule masking the team's deficiencies were once again validated. Curt Cignetti's brash words on College GameDay were quickly turned into a punchline following the 27-17 loss in South Bend. The head coach still enjoyed a substantial amount of success in his first year with the Hoosiers, though. Now, he aims to build on it.

Indiana is dusting itself off and getting to work in the offseason, securing a commitment from Maryland transfer Roman Hemby, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The senior running back carried the ball 134 times for 607 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He also added 273 yards and one score in the air. The Hoosiers are losing significant production in their backfield, so it is wise for them to quickly address the need in the portal.

Curt Cignetti, Indiana football are trying to change the culture

The squad's 11 wins are the most it has ever earned in a single campaign, but it will be mighty difficult to replicate that feat in 2025. Indiana's Big Ten Conference schedule figures to be more strenuous and its offense will look drastically different. Standout quarterback Kurtis Rourke is heading to the NFL and backup Tayven Jackson is transferring, leaving Curt Cignetti with a big hole to fill under center. Optimally, Roman Hemby will significantly ease the burden of the next signal-caller.

The 6-foot, 200-plus-pound RB is the latest of what Bloomington hopes is a long list of impactful additions to the roster. A disappointing showing in the College Football Playoff does not have to mark the end of this historic Indiana football run. It can be the impetus for the Hoosiers to take the next step in their rise.

They have a pivotal few weeks and months ahead, but if the team pushes the right buttons, the perception of the program could be emphatically altered.