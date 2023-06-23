Mads Mikkelsen is a terrifying antagonist in any film he is in. His latest role is as the antagonist of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Jürgen Voller, and the actor has revealed his favorite part of facing off with Harrison Ford.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of Dial of Destiny, Mikkelsen was asked what his favorite part of playing a villain is. He replied, “That you get to kick the s**t out of Harrison Ford” with a smile.

That's high praise from someone who tortured Daniel Craig's James Bond with a very big rope and a horribly-stiched chair in Casino Royale. Nevertheless, Mikkelsen does face off with Indiana Jones (Ford) quite a bit in Dial of Destiny, however, it can be argued that Voller ends up on the receiving end of the beating more often than not (see the fedora punch in the film's trailer).

Mads Mikkelsen is one of the greatest Danish actors ever. He's appeared in mainstream projects like Casino Royale, Indiana Jones 5, and Hannibal as the titular cannibal, but he's also done a couple of amazing projects with Danish director Thomas Vinteberg such as The Hunt and Another Round. If you ever need an action movie that's good fun, Riders of Justice is a great watch and another side of Mikkelsen's versatility.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final entry in the franchise. Harrison Ford once again reprises the titular role and squares off with Mikkelsen's character in a race for the Antikythera. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, and Toby Jones also star in the film.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.