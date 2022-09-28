Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The season was teetering on falling off the rails had they lost again. Indianapolis is now 1-1-1 and just a half game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. Tennessee is also coming off their first win of the year. They defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-22 in Nashville. They will be looking to climb back into the AFC South race as well.

We reveal our Indianapolis Colts 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

4. Michael Pittman Jr. has 80+ yards and a touchdown

After missing Week 2 with a quad injury, Michael Pittman Jr. bounced back with another strong game against the Chiefs. He finished with eight catches on nine targets for 72. The next closest Colts player in targets was running back Nyheim Hines. That speaks to the difference in comfort level Ryan has with Pittman Jr. among the receivers.

In Week 1, Pittman Jr. reeled in nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He is clearly the primary target in the Colts offense.

He CAUGHT THAT?? 😳 Unbelievable play by Michael Pittman Jr. 😤 pic.twitter.com/K6LyFYY7XH — Ʊ Bring The Juice Ʊ (@BTJPod) September 26, 2022

In Week 4, he will face a subpar secondary. The Titans have allowed over 256 passing yards per game. That ranks 24th in the NFL. The only offense the Titans have held down was the New York Giants in the season opener. Both the Buffalo Bills and Raiders moved the ball through the air very well against them. There is little reason Pittman Jr. cannot also find success Sunday.

3. Colts defense holds Derrick Henry under 80 yards rushing

Everyone knows that the Titans offense goes as Derrick Henry takes them. The first two weeks of the season, he struggled to find running room. In Tennessee’s first two losses, Henry was held to 107 rushing yards total. Some people may attribute that to rust. After all, he did miss the second half of the season last year with a broken bone in his foot. But he returned for the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and also struggled.

Meanwhile, the Colts defense has done a very good job against the run this year. They rank third in the NFL allowing just 77 rushing yards per game. Now, I’ll admit they haven’t faced anyone like Henry this year. But I am also not certain he isn’t over the hill.

James Robinson has looked great in two of three weeks this year. He failed to get much going against the Colts though. Indianapolis might be getting their best player on defense back also. Shaquille Leonard is questionable to play with a back injury. He came close to suiting up vs. the Chiefs last week.

Colts LB Shaq Leonard on his status for Sunday's game vs. KC (this is his 4th week of practice): "Been a better week. Getting more explosive on my steps. Feeling a whole lot better than I did last week." Decision won't come until after Thursday or Friday's practice, he says. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 22, 2022

2. Jonathan Taylor rebounds for over 100 yards rushing

Colts Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor has been a massive disappointment this year. After a season in which he led the league in rushing with over 1,800 yards, he has just 125 yards the last two weeks combined. Expect that to change this week.

As bad as the Titans secondary has been, their rush defense has been even worse. It’s a far departure from the last couple of seasons when they ranked among the best. But their best player on defense, Harold Landry is on IR with a torn ACL. Bud Dupree missed last week’s game and is once again questionable to suit up this week.

Titans OLB Harold Landry III, who was voted to his first Pro Bowl last season after racking up 12 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures, officially was placed on injured reserve today after tearing his ACL earlier this week during practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2022

The Titans are allowing 145 yards per game on the ground, 29th in the league. And that’s despite facing the putrid Raiders run game last week.

I would fully expect Jonathan Taylor and the Colts run game to be successful Sunday.

1. Colts beat the Titans and cover the spread

Las Vegas has this line at Colts -3. They are making a mistake and overvaluing the Titans win last week. Coach Vrabel is a very good coach. It was a lock that he was going to have his team ready to play at home after starting 0-2. But at the end of the day, they lack for talent.

Robert Woods is the team’s best receiver. Ryan Tannehill has returned to his prior form, a mid-level quarterback at best. They need to run the ball to have any success and as I mentioned, I don’t believe they will effectively. On the other side of the ball, the Colts offense are facing a very friendly matchup.

Indianapolis should win this game, 27-17.